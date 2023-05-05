Communication When We Disagree will be the subject of the Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program May 7. The program, an interactive presentation on the topic, will be held at the Scout Hut, 210 East Hackett, Salida at 10 a.m.
Many topics have become very difficult to discuss, whether at family gatherings, at the coffee shop or in the newspaper.
Do we really know how to talk to someone who disagrees with us? Do we even try or simply avoid them altogether? Do we just continue to shout out our facts? This Sunday Science we will view two TED Talk presentations on how we listen and how to talk with those who have a different view. Next, we will break into small groups and have a structured practice session using what we learn from the TED talks. Lastly, we’ll come back together and share what we thought about the process. Come ready to have fun, talk and listen.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations on the first Sunday of each month. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the talk will start promptly at 10 a.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Masks are welcome but not required.
