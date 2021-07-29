The Chaffee County Community Foundation is announcing the opening of the application process for organizations interested in applying to Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s Community Grants program.
The program has a total budget of $30,000 to be awarded to organizations serving residents living in Chaffee, Custer, Lake and Fremont counties.
In 2020, the SDCEA board entered into a partnership with CCCF to bring more consistency, transparency and impartiality to their community grants process. CCCF has formed a community grants review committee to review, rank and conduct site visits with applicants before making final funding decisions.
There are reviewers on the committee from all four counties to ensure a broad representation and community understanding during the grant review process.
The online application is open as of July 26 and has a deadline of 5 p.m., Aug. 23.
Applications will be reviewed and site visits conducted through the month of September, with funding being decided and awarded on or around Oct. 8.
Eligible organizations can request up to $5,000 in general operating, capital, or programmatic funds.
Applicants must demonstrate a clear connection to SDCEA’s 2021 community grant program priorities of community health, basic needs, disaster preparedness or relief (including search and rescue), and animal welfare.
For more detailed eligibility and program criteria, or to apply, visit CCCF’s website at:
Organizations with questions or Chaffee, Custer, Lake,or Fremont county residents who are interested in applying for the grant review committee may email grants@chaffeecommunity.org
