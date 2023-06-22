The Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Impact Grants are centering on housing and the environment in its inaugural year.
“We are grateful for the community partners and donors that contributed to these two funds to enact housing and environmental solutions in Chaffee County,” said Betsy Dittenber, executive director of CCCF. “It is inspiring to see donors stepping up with individual contributions to the Environmental and Housing Funds, giving our local nonprofits opportunities to approach solutions for change.”
The Chaffee Housing Trust and Chaffee County Hospitality were both awarded Housing Impact Grants for their future efforts, and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association was awarded funds from the Environmental Innovation Grant.
“We’re pretty excited to have this opportunity and to be part of the inaugural effort,” said Read McCulloch, executive director of Chaffee Housing Trust. “The fact that they’re recognizing the need for housing with this impact grant and giving us the opportunity to put funds towards that purpose is great.”
CHT, awarded $25,000, will put its funds toward the construction of six new homes at the M&3rd Project in Salida. The CHT will build six homes on the city-donated land, including two three-bedrooms, two two-bedrooms, a standalone two-bedroom and a standalone one-bedroom. Four of the homes, which are factory-built, are already under contract to be purchased by low-income buyers who live in the county.
“The other two will be rented out for a few years, and then in the future, they will be sold, ideally, to multi-generational families,” McCulloch said. “You could have grandparents living downstairs and kids and family living upstairs. They can be on one site but with separate residences.”
The Housing Trust will also use the funds to support their housing counseling services such as assistance to clean up or repair their credit history, create a household budget and action plan and apply for mortgage financing in hopes of future homeownership. Counseling services are available to all Chaffee residences.
“We put a lot of effort into providing one-on-one counseling with all of our buyers,” McCulloch said. “Community Land Trust homes are 10 times less likely to go to foreclosure because of all the counseling services and the relationship buyers have with the Chaffee Housing Trust.”
McCulloch said that the community land trust preserves community assets, particularly the underlying land, for the future.
“If we have a 99-year ground lease, that means that 100 years from now, the Housing Trust will still own the land,” he said. “In the future, those community members can decide what’s the best use of that land, but it never gets lost in the open market. It’s always retained in community control.”
Chaffee County Hospitality will put its $10,000 toward emergency motel stays for adults without children in the community.
They also partner with the Chaffee Housing Authority and Chaffee Health and Human Services to establish sustainable housing for those using the shelter.
“We’ve been able to help those folks who are unhoused, who may have some mental challenges,” said Tom Abbott, president of Chaffee County Hospitality. “It allows us to help folks having a really hard time, so we’re really thankful that this impact grant was available and that we were considered for it.”
Abbott said they’ve had a few people who were in need of shelter after medical procedures or injuries. Others, especially those without children, are often chronically unhoused.
“Folks without kids are often folks that are chronically unhoused, and that happens because they might have some mental health challenges or some addiction issues or a wide variety of other challenges,” he said. “We also have people who may just be in between jobs, or they may have some medical issue that has made it so they can’t go to work. Their situation is a little different from those who are chronically unhoused, but they still need a place to be in those critical moments.”
Chaffee County Hospitality serves a wide variety of clients, and their services extend to Buena Vista and Johnson Village, as well as Salida.
“We regularly house people in motels in Johnson Village and BV. Most referrals come from the clinic in BV,” Abbott said. “We also provide shuttle rides down to the shelters when they are open through the winter.
“When a person becomes unsheltered, in most communities like ours, they also become an illegal person,” he said.
“There’s no place for them to legally be. … I think that’s one of the great injustices that’s happening right now. … It makes life really stressful, that at any time you could be arrested or your vehicle and things could be taken away or impounded.”
On the environmental front, GARNA was awarded $16,000 to strengthen its statewide waste diversion goals, aimed to more than double the state’s current recycling rate to 45% by 2036 including oversight at festivals and events and offering training and education programs.
The Environmental Impact Grant was funded in part by CCCF’s partnership with event production company Bonfire Entertainment, which hosts the Renewal Festival featuring Billy Strings in Buena Vista, and is centered on innovative projects or programs focused on clean water, environmental stewardship, and recycling or waste reduction efforts.
