The Chaffee County Community Foundation announced it has awarded 39 local nonprofit organizations with $154,078 in funding from the Spring Municipal Grants Cycle. The average award size for each nonprofit was approximately $3,950. For this cycle, CCCF partnered with the Town of Buena Vista and the City of Salida to administer their community grants programs.
CCCFs services included managing the grant application portal, eligibility review of applications, technical support to applicants, convening an independent review committee reflecting the two communities and facilitating the scoring, follow-up and review process. Recommendations from the volunteer review committee were shared with the Buena Vista Trustees on April 11 and Salida City Council on April 18 for final approval. Awardees are currently receiving their grant agreements and funds are expected to be distributed the week of April 24.
In all of the grantmaking CCCF undertakes with its partners, it is committed to a transparent, non-biased grant process that is focused on high-impact grant making that increases the capacity of our hard working local nonprofit organizations. The process includes sharing the grant application questions and evaluation rubric with the applicants while they are developing their applications, incorporating follow-up interviews to clarify aspects of the application, and a combined scoring and discussion approach to ensure good projects, not just good grant writers, are recommended for funding. In recognizing that Chaffee County is a very interconnected community, a recusal process is used to ensure there are no conflicts of interest in the review process.
“We are honored for the opportunity to partner with the City of Salida and Town of Buena Vista to increase our local nonprofit capacity through administering the grant process,” said Betsy Dittenber, executive director of the Chaffee County Community Foundation. “Our local nonprofits offer critical services that make our community stronger. Grantmaking is one way we can support their important work.”
The Spring Municipal Grants have become increasingly competitive as more applicants apply each year for a limited amount of funds. As part of its goal to increase nonprofit capacity, CCCF offers grant writing support to nonprofit organizations.
“We encourage anyone who is interested in building a more competitive grant application to attend our Community Summit which will offer a grant writing series as a part of the full day of educational offerings for nonprofit professionals,” Dittenber said. “We are committed to helping our community partners achieve the most impact possible and grant writing can be a critical pathway to reaching that impact.”
The Community Summit will be taking place on Sept. 19 at the Chaffee Fairgrounds. The full day educational opportunity is designed to help nonprofit leaders build the skills needed for success and collaborate across the sector. Registration for the event will open in June. In addition to the Summit, CCCF also offers regular workshops, review of grant narratives on request, and capacity support for nonprofit organizations via consultation.
The recipients were determined by the CCCF Grant Review Committee, which consisted of eight volunteers who contributed at least 30 hours each to review applicants and make funding recommendations.
Dittenber added, “The time, energy and dedication of our review committee volunteers was incredible. We are always grateful for individuals who help us provide a fair and balanced community review process to steward available funding to high-impact programs and organizations.”
