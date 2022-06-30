Gerry Knapic taught a class of 10 people both old and young in the basics of how to tie, cast and bait a hook for fly fishing at McPhelemy Park on Friday.
The class was hosted by the Buena Vista Public Library as part of its summer of reading program they hold for each summer as a way to engage the public in reading and lifelong learning.
Each year features a new theme for the program with this year’s being Oceans of Possibilities.
The fly fishing class was taught by Knapic, a Buena Vista local and experienced angler.
“I just love giving back to the community. I feel so blessed to be living out here and I want to share this sport with people as a way to give back,” Knapic said.
Knapic was very attentive to his class, helping the students tie and cast as he taught, making sure everyone had what they needed for each step.
The participants varied in age and gender with each wanting to learn the art of fly fishing for various reasons.
“I’m loving it, the class is amazing. Fly fishing helps concentration, it’s relaxing and takes pressure off everyday life,” participant William Martinez said. “Been wanting to learn how to fly fish for a while now, so this is really great.”
“I like it; not too difficult, not too hard, just have to mind mistakes,” participant Gabriel Banzandt said.
Knapic showed how to tie beginner’s knots to connect together the different lines, the difference in type of fly fishing poles, the types of fishing line to use and casting technique.
The library will be hosting a four-session teen claymation class, where young adults can learn how to use clay animation.
The library also invites families to a shipwreck-themed puppet show at the River Park Pavilion at 10 a.m., Friday, July 1.
