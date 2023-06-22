Carl Young

Carl Woodrow Young passed away on June 7.
He was born Aug. 8, 1936, to Harry and Lucille Young in Joanna, Mo.
He met his wife of 55 years, Cecile LaRue Young, in 1968 while they were both teaching at Grand Junction High School and resided there for a few years.
They relocated to Arrington, Kan., where Carl taught at White City High School all the science courses for a one year term. They returned to Colorado and established a home in Steamboat Springs; he was a primary educator in their local middle school for a 3-year period. In subsequent years he and his wife created a home in Salida where they have been living for over 40 years.
He was a brilliant, compassionate and caring man, who gladly took off a year from teaching to move back to Missouri to care for his aging parents.
He had many hobbies and interests but was a true marksman for recreation and local game hunting. Through the years Carl and his wife were the best of friends, enjoying many activities together; shooting, hunting, mountain climbing, hiking, camping and rock hunting. He enjoyed solving the New York Times crossword puzzles, a very accomplished wordsmith. He was an amazing companion, sharing long periods of time just loving life with his wife.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a dear friend to all who knew him and he will be missed by us all.
He is survived by his wife Cecile Young, his son Marc Young and his granddaughter Hannah Gamber.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lucille Young.
A celebration of his life is honoring the wonderful work of teachers and students in our local communities. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
