The Buena Vista girls finished seventh after earning first, third twice, fourth and fifth place medals at the Colorado State Track and Field Championships last weekend.
The Lady Demons tallied 35 team points to finish tied with Sedgwick County for seventh, Dayspring Christian topped the Class 2A 42-team field with 90 points.
“Every athlete represented their school, community and themselves well this weekend. Every athlete went in and improved their state rankings and we had nearly every event finish with a personal best,” BVHS coach Adam Fuller said. “We had a few seniors get their sixth state medal, a state champion and new school record, as well as some freshman get multiple medals in their first trip to the state championships.
“Medals and championships are always a great symbol of their accomplishments and this year we walked away with more team points and medals than I have ever seen in my last 9 years of coaching,” he said. “More than prizes at the end of the race, these athletes can take with them for many years the memory of the work ethic they displayed for the last 12 weeks and for many of our seniors, that last 4 years of preparing for this culminating event of the state track and field championships.”
Sophomore Taiya Carl led the Lady Demons to a seventh-place team finish at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood with a state championship and a new school record in the pole vault.
“No school record was held prior to this event,” Fuller said.
Carl won the event by a half-foot over Soroco’s Larhae Whaley with a 9-foot, 7-inch flight over the bar. Whaley topped four other competitors in a five-way tie at the 9-1 mark.
Carl also ran last leg on the 4X100 relay with Mindy Griggs, Maya Schuknecht and Erin Bigley to a third-place finish 51.33 seconds. Highland High won in 50.63 seconds. The 4X200 relay also medaled as the four finished in 1:49.95.
Katie Estes, Ella Coates, Daisy Lubbers and Hannah Wingo finished third in the 4X800 relay (Time not available).
Griggs, Coates, Lubbers and Wingo also finished fifth in the 4X400 in 4:16.73.
Orion Herrle scored the only team points for Buena Vista with a podium finish in the high jump at 5-09.00, good for an eighth-place medal.
Eli Flowers finished 14th in the shot put with 37-09.50.
Tam Flowers, Eli Schuknecht, Jacob Phelps and Herrle finished 12th in the 4X200 relay, time not available, and Elijah Evans, Sam Dylan, Schuknecht and Phelps were 15th in the 4X400 relay with 3:39.18.
“I was able to talk to my seniors after their last races and remind them of the many miles and countless speed intervals they have put in up to this point in their athletic career at BVHS,” Fuller said. “Their character is defined how they continue to show up and challenge themselves in the daily workouts to prepare them for the challenges they will face in life. These seniors have done incredible things this year as individuals and as teammates and I can’t wait to see what is to come for them in the future.
“For my underclassman, look out Colorado, these athletes have a fire to compete.”
Fuller also noted the many volunteer coaches who kept the program competing.
“I couldn’t thank my coaching staff enough for keeping the main thing the main thing as we worked together to build great people as well as great athletes,” he said. “The coaching staff of Julia Fuller, Ashley Davis, Quincey Troudt and Wesleigh Drellishak could often be found running with kids on hard workouts, staying late to work on small technique adjustments, coffee meet ups to answer a graduating senior’s bigger questions, a willing set of arms to hold a sleeping baby at a track meet and an overall support role to care for these kids.”
