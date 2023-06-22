Mini-Blessings Farm, a Buena Vista non-profit dedicated to providing equine-guided interactions and equine-assisted learning, is preparing for its final week of camps for local kids with exceptionalities.
Having already hosted two week-long camps for 3- to 5-year-olds and 8- to 11-year-olds, the final program will run from June 26 through June 29 and will be for high school-age participants.
“We had all kinds of exceptionalities, and it was wonderful because a lot of the time we had as many adults as children,” Lois Arndt, program coordinator for the camps. “We ranged from kids with speech-language needs, occupational therapy needs, physical therapy needs and autism. It’s so fun to watch.”
The program came from mother-daughter duo Ann Marie and Katie Goedtel, who brought horse and special needs education experience.
Katie brought the suggestion to the Mini-Blessings board, and she and Lois worked together to develop the plan for the camps.
“Katie would work with each child, sometimes one at a time or they would have two people in the arena, and they would have horse time,” Arndt said. “They’d also have crafts time and we have the sensory garden down here. They were planting and doing lots of that kind of stuff.”
The youngest kids learned how to brush the horses and walk with them. Their oldest group so far, for 8- to 11-year-olds, they got to work more closely with the animals.
“It was giving them a lot more, learning how to be confident with leading horses around the obstacles and how to notice the way the horses communicate,” Arndt said. They also cleaned up the paddocks and filled hay bags, participating in the horses’ care.
The participants also spent time exploring and planting new things in the sensory garden and taking walks together. One activity included painting various feelings on rocks, sharing why they chose their feeling and then placing them around the garden.
“Some of these kids needed focus, and they love just carrying the buckets of water,” Arndt said. “It’s staying open to possibilities. The programming was very flexible. … There were no big expectations of what had to be done. The kids could just come out here, and it was centered around having fun but it was about what each of the kids needed.”
One participant was particularly nervous to work with the horses due to a previous negative experience, Arndt said. Having Katie and Ann Marie on hand helped bridge the gap.
“We could work together. I’m a somatic therapist, so Katie and I worked the second day just with her getting comfortable,” Arndt said. “She went from not wanting to be anywhere around a horse to yesterday (Thursday, June 15) to leading the horse around the arena, bringing him back to the paddock and wanting to show mom the horse. It’s just amazing what can happen.”
One of their most confident participants was only 3-and-a-half years old.
“At the beginning, he wasn’t, and he had a hard time separating from mom,” Arndt said.“Then, he was coming in and taking charge. We had kids with limited language expression, and by the end, you would hear a lot more words.”
They chose to host the camp for children with exceptionalities to fill in the gap of summer offerings for those groups.
“We aren’t so sure there’s that many offerings for those kiddos for summer programs,” Arndt said. “We had a waitlist for the younger groups, and we had a waitlist for people whose kids don’t have exceptionalities.”
Mini-Blessings is also donation-based, which takes cost out of the equation for participants.
“Anybody can come, regardless (of ability to pay),” she said. “You cut out all those barriers that a lot of kiddos and families have.”
Volunteers, Arndt said, said over and over how much fun they had.
“They loved just being able to sit in the sandbox and visit with a kid,” she said.
One of Arndt’s biggest takeaways from the first 2 weeks was the impact the camp had on kids’ confidence.
“We realized what the horses can do for the children,” said Crissey Smith, one of Mini-Blessings’ co-founders. “One child was very rambunctious, running all over. … The horses were there but he wasn’t really doing anything actively with them. Yet he felt that aura that the horses have. It’s magnetic energy, and it’s calming to people. You don’t realize it.”
The program was also impactful for the equine participants. While the horses often keep to themselves when not doing a program, they seemed eager to join the fun during camp.
“(The horses) were all standing there at the fence, wondering if it was their turn,” Arndt said. “Ones that sometimes don’t do so well did great with the kids. One of the big takeaways, for me, is what can happen if you don’t have things so prescribed. It’s beautiful.”
Coming to the camp 4 days in a row allowed the kids to develop deeper connections with the horses.
“Often with a group that just comes out one time, the horse will take charge,” Arndt said. “You don’t get that time to really work with the child on how to be the one to lead. Leading is great, probably one of the biggest benefits.”
“Horses have to trust,” Smith said. “I think (the horses) were very happy when you came to talk to them and take them. They’re very willing, and they know when someone needs something. It’s incredible, and they probably felt that with the kids.”
Horses aren’t always happy, Arndt said, and neither are kids, which makes for good teaching moments.
“You can use that,” she said. “What’s the horse trying to say? You want to run but the horse is doing this. It’s so much easier to take a child’s behavior, and instead of focusing it on them, you can transfer some of that to the horses.”
Having the sensory garden and walking track also provided opportunities to focus and engage in different ways.
“We did a lot, with little ones, of just sitting in the sandbox and playing or painting rocks,” Arndt said. “The area down below is just a magical place. … The whole thing was just meeting them where they were at.”
Arndt said the camp has also been helpful in re-acclimating the horses to working after COVID.
“COVID shut it all down,” she said. “This has probably been one of the most helpful things for them, getting back in that groove.”
Arndt hopes the camps continue in future summers and recognizes the necessity of volunteers in making the programs happen. Mini-Blessings is also seeing some transitions, which makes planning too far ahead a challenge.
“We just want to continue on with our joy and healing,” Smith said. “We need a lot more volunteers in order to do that.”
“What worked so well was that Katie and Ann Marie picked it up and said, ‘You get the people, we’re going to come in and run it,’” Arndt said. “That would probably be ideal, if people wanted to do it with their program and then coordinated so we could work together.”
They have an ongoing preschool program, as well, and have worked with elevateHer and Colorado Autism Consultants.
Even with one-time groups, an afternoon with the horses can make a huge difference.
“In the one-time groups, you certainly see some healing happen, as well,” Arndt said. “Sometimes it’s just one kid, but if they hadn’t been in the group they wouldn’t have had that chance to hang with that horse.”
“You look out there and you just see the sweet minis,” Smith said, “but you don’t realize the potential that they have within them and their spirit.”
The next program will run from June 26 through June 29 and will be for high school-age participants. Arndt and Smith encouraged volunteers or those interested in bringing or leading a program to reach out.
Visit https://www.mini-blessings.org/ or contact Crissey Smith at 719-395-5852 for more details.
