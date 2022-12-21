Buena Vista had a half-dozen players named to the CHSAA Class 1A all-state football teams led by senior QB/FS Haden Camp’s selection to the first team and DE/OG senior Elijah Evans to the second team.
Seniors RB/SS Jacob Phelps, K Tam Flowers, RB/LB Ethan Flavin and junior DE/OT Elijah Flowers all earned honorable mentions.
State champion Limon, which won its 21st state title, earned player of the year in Gabe Schubarth and coach of the year with Mike O’Dwyer.
A 3-year starter, Camp accounted for 1,779 yards of total offense during his senior year and 10 rushing touchdowns, nine TD passes and a 47-yard kick return for a score.
The QB rushed 129 times for 771 yards, an average of 6.0 a carry with three 100+yard games of the 10 he played. He completed 52.3% of his passes, hitting receivers on 67 of 128 attempts with seven interceptions. On defense, Camp contributed a dozen tackles including four solos.
Evans, also a 3-year starter for Buena Vista, anchored an offensive line that rushed for 214.4 yards per game along with pass protecting an average of another 113.5 yards per game. At defensive end, Evans tallied 36 tackles including nine solos, six for losses, a QB sack and a fumble recovery.
Tam Flowers earned honorable mention at kicker, where he contributed 50 points on 41-46 PAT kicks and three field goals. He also contributed three receiving touchdowns, rushed for another and had a fumble recovery for a TD. Flowers averaged 42.4 yards on 58 kickoffs, a long of 60 yards with five touchbacks.
Phelps contributed 866 total yards in nine games on 624 rushing yards, 135 yards passing and 107 receiving on his way to scoring 10 touchdowns.
He rushed for 8.8 yards average per carry and nine TDs, hit 3-of-4 passes for 135 yards and a TD and caught seven passes for an average 10.7 a catch.
On defense, Phelps picked off eight passes for 143 interception return yards while contributing 21 tackles including 13 solos.
Flavin led the team with 98 tackles from the linebacker position including 35 solo tackles in 10 games.
On offense, Flavin contributed 191 rushing yards for an average of 5.8 an attempt with 1 TD, he completed his only passing attempt for 31 yards and a TD and caught seven passes for 109 yards, a 15.6 average with two touchdowns.
Elijah Flowers recorded 46 tackles in 10 games including seven solos, a QB sack and three for losses. He also recovered three fumbles and blocked a punt.
