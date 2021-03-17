Freshman Caleb Camp’s undefeated season led a Buena Vista High School-record six state medalist wrestlers to a fourth-place team finish last weekend in the Class 2A state tournament in Pueblo.
Demon wrestlers earned a school record 89.5 team points (88 points in 2016), to finish behind 2A champion Centauri’s 104 points on Friday and Saturday. Cedaredge was runnerup with 99 and Wray was third with 94 in the 32-team field.
The top-seed at 106 pounds, Camp opened his tournament with a fall over Highland’s Elias Garcia with a pin at 2:58 to become BVHS’ 11th state champion and the first by a freshman.
A technical fall at 4:18 while leading 18-3 over Fowler’s Waitley Sharon propelled Camp in the state championship match against Centauri’s Riley Valdez (18-7). Camp pinned Garcia to win by fall at 5:05.
“Saying he put together an excellent year would be an understatement,” said BVHS coach Jared Todd. “His closest match of the year was 6-point decision.”
They stuck with what was working.
“His state tourney was no different as he just went out each match and wrestled his game plan and blew through the bracket,” Todd said. “His finals match started a little slow and then he started racking up the nearfall and would have had the tech fall, but he eventually tightened up a top series to secure the fall and become the schools 11th state champ.
“He had the most fantastic season a freshmen or any wrestler could ask for,” he said. “This did not come by accident as he worked on his craft throughout the year and steadily improved, which culminated in his well deserved state title”
Chris Hutchings finished his junior season 17-5 as the state runnerup at 113 pounds. Hutchings won by fall and a 7-1 decision to advance to the championship match against Levi Martin of Mancos. Martin posted a 12-4 major decision to finish the year 24-1.
“His bid for a state title came up a little short as we lost a positioning battle in the first that gave a takedown and 2-point nearfall to our opponent. The deficit was just too much to overcome,” Todd said. “He did improve on his third-place finish last year.
“Chris had an excellent season that was full of ups and downs due to COVID-19 protocols. He was able laser focus and get to the finals, where you have a chance,” Todd said. “I have no doubt that he will take that next step and be on the top of the podium his senior year.”
David Arellano posted a 25-5 record after taking third place at 132 pounds. He won his opening match 7-3, then lost by fall to a two-time defending state champ to drop to the consolation side of the bracket. Arellano posted a fall at 4:44 then took th third-place medal with a 5-4 decision over AJ Robidoux of Cedaredge.
“David had an excellent sophomore campaign that culminated in his bronze medal,” Todd said. “He is very tough to score on at 132 pounds because of his length. In his third-place match, he was able to hit a forced roll and hold his opponent there in nearfall criteria for the whole third period. He will be back hungry for place improvement.”
Jackson Helmke finished 14-9 with the fourth-place medal at 126 pounds. He lost by fall a four-time finalist, won by fall and then a 5-3 decision before falling 4-1 in the third-place match to Dezmon Reyes of Rocky Ford.
“His only losses throughout the year were to athletes that placed in the state championships in 2A or 3A. His schedule was tough and it prepared him to make that medal run at state,” Todd said. “He has steadily improved over his high school career and his goal for his senior year will be to bring home the title.”
Haden Camp (19-10) won by decision, lost by fall and won by decision as time expired in the consolation semifinals versus a rival (Zach Burr of Centauri) that he had never beaten to advance to the 170 pound third-place match against Wray’s Payton Wade.
“There was a time this year that he had lost some of his confidence in his ability,” Todd said. “He continued fighting those demons and was able to get his confidence back toward the end of the year. You give a young athlete confidence and it can be scary. That is what we saw with Haden at state.”
Seth Moss (19-7) won his opening match by 15-7 major decision, lost by fall, won 9-3 before falling 3-2 Pepper Rusher of Wiggins in the 182-pounds third-place match.
“Seth has rounded out to be an excellent wrestler with a variety of techniques situation dependent. … He has great things ahead of him,” Todd said.
Issac Hutchings (120), Chris DeLuca (152) and Abram Durbin (285) also competed for the Demons at state.
Buena Vista finished its dual season 13-6, with two of those dual losses with half a team due to COVID protocol. Included in those losses were the No. 2 and No. 5 3A teams and 2A state runner ups. In those victories, we beat the state champs the Nos. 5, 6, 8 and 10 teams, Todd noted.
“This was the second time in school history where teams have finished in the top ten in back to back years (2015-2016),” Todd said. “We lose a valuable senior leader, but our returning 8 qualifiers and 6 state placers for next year ought to hopefully set us up for a run at not only individual accolades, but team placing as well.”
Todd thanked parents and coaches as well as the community for support.
“Wit out all of this support we would not be able to operate as we do. It takes a village and our village is wonderful.”
