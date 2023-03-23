Early Wednesday afternoon, the BV School District sent a mass text to parents and community members announcing they would be going into “Secure” status at all district schools "due to a notification by law enforcement of possible police activity in the surrounding area.”
The status extended through the rest of the school day and through dismissal, which was conducted as a controlled release. The district thanked the community for their cooperation through the rest of the school day, recognizing that controlled dismissal can be inconvenient.
Late Wednesday evening, the district sent another update, reporting the incident was resolved and that “BV Schools will operate under regular conditions and on regular schedule on Thursday, 3/23.”
Just before 11 p.m., the BVPD sent the Times the following release:
“On the morning of March 22, 2023, we learned of yet another school shooting here in Colorado, this time at East High School in Denver. As a law enforcement agency, we monitor and follow situations of this nature, and early on it was reported that two administrators had been shot at East High School and the suspect was at large. Later in the afternoon, we received information from the Denver Police Department that the suspect was headed southbound on US Highway 285 and into the mountain areas.
“This information prompted us to ask the Buena Vista schools to go to 'Secure' status. If you are familiar with the Standard Response Protocol used by BV schools, you will be familiar with this term. A 'Secure' means that all the exterior doors of a school are locked, and all staff and students outside the school are brought inside. Once this is accomplished, no one is to enter or leave the school, but business may continue as usual in the school. An increased law enforcement presence will be maintained at the schools. We had no information the suspect was headed specifically to Buena Vista, nor any information the suspect had anything to do with the Buena Vista schools. Due to the suspect’s direction of travel, the Secure was requested by me as a precautionary measure. We maintained close communications with the schools during this Secure process, and once it was time for school to be let out, with no information that the suspect was in our area, we coordinated a controlled release with school staff. We were aware that law enforcement resources were deployed along the US Highway 285 corridor to intercept the suspect and suspect vehicle if spotted.
“We learned later in the night that the suspect vehicle had been located in Park County, and a body had been found near this vehicle. We learned that the search for the suspect had been called off. We have communicated with the school, and are in agreement that the school can continue as usual on Thursday, March 23.
“We want to thank the Buena Vista schools for their constant commitment to school safety, and the hard work of their staff to work closely with law enforcement in this endeavor. We meet frequently with Superintendent Lisa Yates and the school principals to discuss safety issues and safety protocols, as well as with School Administrator Josh Drexler at Darren Patterson Christian Academy. It was shortly after one of these meetings on March 22, that we learned about the shooting at East High School.
“Furthermore, as we learn more about the details of the shooting at East High School, it highlights the importance of the School Resource Officer (SRO) program. We appreciate the commitment of the Buena Vista schools to the SRO program, and I consider it invaluable to have an SRO dedicated to our schools.
“In those situations where it becomes necessary to enact safety protocols, such as a Secure, it is a crucial resource to have an SRO present to help coordinate this process, and have that additional degree of vigilance to watch over staff and students.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the staff and students of East High School. We also want to express our gratitude to the many law enforcement agencies that worked late into the night on this case to ensure the safety of our communities. If you’d like to learn more about the Standard Response Protocol, please visit the I Love You Guys Foundation website at: iloveuguys.org. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to talk to our local SROs or call the BVPD.
"Respectfully,
Dean Morgan,
Chief of Police"
