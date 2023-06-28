The Board appreciates and understands that teachers want to ensure that their concerns are heard by District leadership and that they have input into resolving employment issues that arise. The Board believes that it is important for teachers to feel heard and to have input into District decisions that impact their employment. To that end the District has taken measures to ensure that teachers and other staff members have the ability to be heard in a meaningful manner and have input in the employment decisions. Specifically, the District leadership consults with all staff through surveys utilized by the benefits committee on salary schedules and benefits considerations; a staff calendar committee to consider the district calendar on a 2 year cycle; and staff as the core of each Program Evaluation reviewing educational programs on a 5 year cycle. Additionally, the District expanded and restructured the PLA (Professional Learning Advisory) into a Strategy Team that is open to all staff and will include regular agenda topics, round tables, and linkages with the Board of Education.
Regarding specific requests from the petition, the BV School District is proud to offer a work environment that is open, collaborative, and competitive. We have increased salaries considering the benefits committee’s request to value and incentivize longevity and improve benefits available to even part time employees. Salaries have increased across the district 10-15% over the last 3 years, with the exception of our highest level administrators. After reviewing Master Agreements from around the state, the board believes the practices in our District surrounding leave time, workload, class size, and hiring practices are appropriate and in some cases more generous than the norm. We also know there is always room for improvement and we look forward to continuing to connect productively with our staff.
The Board appreciates the petition brought by BVEA/CEA on behalf of some teachers expressing their desire to have input into employment matters. However, while the Board wishes to continue to provide teachers with an appropriate means to express their concerns and give input, the Board does not believe that it is in the best interests of teachers or students to have a third-party involved in communications. Moreover, the Board has concerns about some of the ideologies endorsed by CEA that the District does not support and with which it cannot align itself. In light of these concerns, the Board has determined that it is not in the best interest of District students to recognize BVEA/CEA’s petition to unionize teachers at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.