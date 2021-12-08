Superintendent Lisa Yates held a weekly Zoom meeting for parents on Dec. 6 to provide updates on the latest Buena Vista school district developments. Topics discussed included a COVID update and some clarifications on the district’s calendar survey.
“We always put out a survey every 2 years to get staff and family input into adjustments to the calendar,” said Yates.
The survey invites parents of BV students to provide comment on how they feel about holidays and possible schedule adjustments of various types.
One section asks about community preferences toward 4-day school weeks.
“We had some parent requests to ask about a four-day week this calendar cycle, so we did,” Yates said. “We have had 300 responses to the survey, which is a lot.”
Feedback on the survey has included opinions that the questions were biased against 4-day weeks and also that questions were unbiased and merely providing background information.
Salida schools moved to 4-day weeks in 2011. The decision remains a point of some controversy, having spurred a critical letter to the editor of the Mountain Mail as recently as 2019.
The COVID situation in the district remains defined primarily by pop-up cases, she said. That is, cases that are mostly isolated and the result of household transmission.
The sole outbreak in the district was the recent dance at the middle school.
Cases countywide averaged nine per day in the last month of November and 6.4 per day in the first week of December. The approaching holidays and colder weather patterns will bring more people together indoors.
“We anticipate responding to more re-infections and break through cases,” said Yates, regarding the return to school after winter break. “We are eager to work with public health on protocols for these situations to ensure we do no overly disrupt learning.”
The calendar survey is available at bit.ly/3DyH7Ld until Dec. 13.
