Starting May 16, the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition will be hosting Rodeo Roundup, a monthly series of rides and runs. The 1-mile loop wraps around the BV Rodeo Grounds.
The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month May through September.
The free event is open to all, and donations will be accepted for the Construction of the Billy Cordova Memorial Park and the Peaks View trail Extension, which will connect the Rodeo Grounds to the park.
Animals will not be allowed on the course, but attendees can bring their pets on leashes. Additionally, all bikes are welcome, from Striders and gravel bikes to unicycles.
Kids are welcome to participate but will need a parent or guardian to sign the liability waiver.
All donations will go toward the construction of the Billy Cordova Memorial Park and the Peaks View Trail extension.
Rides will be held on May 16, July 18 and Sept. 19, while runs will be held on June 20 and Aug. 15. For more details, visit www.bvsingletrack.com/rodeoroundup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.