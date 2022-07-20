The Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition will be partnering with Black Burro Bikes to host a Social Mountain Bike Ride at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 21.
“We talked with the executive director of BVSC who wanted to see if we could host a social during one of our group rides, We thought is was a good idea and said yes,” Lindsey Lighthizer, the owner of Black Burro Bikes, said.
“We’ve partnered with Black Burro partially because they are already hosting group rides and have been supporters of BVSC when we’ve hosted other events,” interim executive director Jason Maher said. “We figured that this was a good way to help promote BVSC as well as Black Burro.”
The event will be a guided group ride that will take off from the Black Burro Bikes shop on South Main and ride a couple of local trails on the east side of the river before finishing back at the store for happy hour priced drinks and a raffle.
“There is no entry fee for the ride or the raffle,” Maher said. “We have some prizes from Ergon Bikes, Velo Bling Designs and BVSC merchandise that we will be raffling off.”
The ride will take around 90 minutes and will be a no-drop ride. A no drop ride means the group will wait for all the participants to show up before moving forward with the ride rather than leave behind those who can’t keep up.
“I think it’s really great to get people to ride together to meet people we haven’t met before,” Lighthizer said. “I’m just really excited to work with BVSC. We have a really good crew and we would just like to see a lot of people show up.”
“We’re excited to help host this event so we can continue to build our local community of trail users. It’s a fun, informal way to get to know fellow trail users,” Maher said.
For more upcoming events from Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition visit https://www.bvsingletrack.com/bvsc-events
