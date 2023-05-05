The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following:
February
Buena Vista resident Brett Blackwell, 34, was issued a summons on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of U.S. 24 North. Feb. 1.
Buena Vista resident Asa Fultz, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving in the area of U.S. 24 South Feb. 2.
Littleton resident Daniel Archuleta, 43, was arrested on charges of Vehicular Eluding, D.U.I., Reckless Driving & Speeding in the area of West Main Street Feb. 2.
Buena Vista resident Ryan McFadden, 47, was issued a citation on charges of Drove when Driver’s License Expired in the area of East Main Street Feb. 1.
Poncha Springs resident Shelley Howard, 35, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Feb. 3.
Buena Vista resident Jack Jacobs, 28, was arrested on charges of 3rd Degree Assault, Domestic Violence, Obstructing a Police Officer, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft & Kidnaping in the 2nd Degree. The arrest took place in the area of South Colorado Avenue Feb. 4.
Buena Vista resident Max Glovan, 18, was issued a summons on charges of Littering in the area of East Main Street Feb. 7.
Salida resident Matthew Gonzales, 49, was arrested on charges of D.U.I. and Careless Driving in the area of U.S. 24 South Feb. 8.
Nathrop resident Christopher Lane, 49, was arrested on charges of Violation of Protection Order in the area of West Lake Street Feb. 8.
Buena Vista resident Jack Jacobs, 28, was arrested on charges of Criminal Mischief & Retaliation against a Witness in the area of S. Colorado Avenue Feb. 16.
Poncha Springs resident Katalin Robledo-Alvarez, 26, was arrested on charges of D.U.I. & D.U.I. per se in the area of Front Loop Feb. 16.
Buena Vista resident Brianne Baker, 43, was issued a summons on charges of Obstructing Government Operations and Operation of Vehicle Apprehended by Emergency Vehicle in the area of South Colorado Avenue Feb. 16.
Evergreen resident Valerie Jones, 42, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance in the area of U.S. 24 North. Feb. 20.
Boulder resident Alihossen Sepahvand, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South. Feb. 22.
Edwards resident Marguerite McEvoy-Shipman, 38, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road. Feb. 22.
Arvada resident Natasha Tiff, 46, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive Feb. 25.
Castle Rock resident Stefan Iverson, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH in the area of Rodeo Road Feb. 25.
Rochester Hills, Mich., resident Elizabeth Thomas, 32, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street Feb. 25.
March
Salida resident Amanda Hunter, 43, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in a school zone & Careless Driving in the area of South Railroad Street March 2.
A 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Criminal Mischief x2 in the area of East Main Street March 3.
Buena Vista resident Kevin Powers, 28, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street March 4.
Buena Vista resident Travis Mitts, 25, was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence & Criminal Mischief in the area of Cedar Street March 4.
Buena Vista resident John Harlan, 30, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street March 7.
Colorado Springs resident Carrie Morningwake, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign in the area of South Railroad Street March 8.
Buena Vista resident Rachel Farrar, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of U.S. 24 North March 10.
Elizabeth resident Paul Chaine, 43, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street March 11.
Denver resident Matthew Erley, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street March 11.
Buena Vista resident Scott McCuaig, 66, was issued a citation on charges of Vicious Dog in the area of Connie Drive March 13.
Buena Vista resident Richard Molitor, 59, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street March 13.
Wynantskill, NY, resident Nathan Tomkiewicz, 25, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South March 14.
Buena Vista resident Gale Morrison, 45, was arrested on charges of Theft that took place in the area of U.S. 24 North. March 15.
A 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on charges of Reckless Driving, Failed to Stop/Yield Right of Way at a Stop Sign and 2 charges of Restrictions on Minor Driver’s License Under 18 March 15.
Montreal, Canada, resident Romain Domphier, 29, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 17.
Stone Mtn., GA resident Deon Henderson, 31, was issued a citation on charges of Limitations on Backing. Mr. Henderson was also arrested on a Warrant from Garfield County. The arrest took place in the area of East Arkansas Street March 17.
Denton, TX, resident Akula Chakravarthy, 23, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of U.S. 24 South March 17.
A 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons on 2 charges of Violated Restrictions on Temporary Instruction Permit Under 18 March 17.
Canon City resident John Inmon, 41, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive March 17.
Bemidji, Minn., resident Liberty Dickerson, 20, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street March 18.
Buena Vista resident Viet Pham, 39, was arrested on charges of D.U.I. & D.U.I. Per Se in the area of North Colorado Avenue March 18.
Leadville resident Patricia Kusch, 20, was issued a summons on charges of Displayed Fictitious License Plates in the area of West Main Street March 18.
A 17-year-old male from Silverthorne was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 18.
Buena Vista resident Anne Carlson, 27, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of South Railroad Street March 21.
Buena Vista resident Isaac Hernandez, 34, was issued a summons on charges of Dog @ Large in the area of Windwalker Road. March 21.
Buena Vista resident Leslie Mills, 36, was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License plates in the area of East Main Street March 22.
Buena Vista resident Jose Noriega-Urquijo, 32, was issued a citation on charges of Vehicle had no License Plates Attached & Drove Vehicle without a Valid Driver’s License in the area of West Main Street March 22.
A 17-year-old male from Hartsel was issued a citation on charges of Displayed Expired License Plates in the area of U.S. 24 South March 22.
Fairplay resident Virginia Leigner, 70, was issued a citation on charges of Careless Driving in the area of U.S. 24 South March 23.
Ft. Collins resident Nathan Shaw, 34, was issued a summons on charges of Dog@ Large in the area of McPhelemy Park March 23.
Colorado Spgs. resident Odyssey Dudra-Allen, 47, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 23.
Arvada resident Mark Rose, 44, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 24.
Washington, D.C., resident Katherine Boyd, 37, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 20-24 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 24.
Salida resident Jeremiah Waser, 38, was arrested on a Warrant from Georgia in the area of East Arkansas Street March 24.
Indian Hills resident Seth Inglis, 35, was arrested on charges of D.U.I. & D.U.I. per se. He was also charged with Speeding and Compulsory Insurance. Arrest took place in the area of U.S. 24 North March 25.
Centennial resident Bryan Lopez-Villa, 21, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 25.
Buena Vista resident David Wade, 70, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road March 25.
Minturn resident Robert Davis, 71, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 5-9 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street March 25.
Breckenridge resident Connor Robinson, 29, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street March 25.
Dillon resident Koreen Padjen, 38, was issued a citation on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive March 27.
Buena Vista resident Richard Calvert Jr., 31, was arrested on charges of Menacing, Prohibited Use of Weapons, Child Abuse, Reckless Endangerment, Secured Firearm Storage Required, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon & Possession of a Defaced Firearm. The arrest took place in the area of West Sterling Avenue March 27.
Nathrop resident Scott Allgood, 60, was arrested on a Warrant from El Paso County in the area of East Main Street March 30.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 719-395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.