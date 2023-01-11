Gina and Terry Bartlow’s 3rd- and 4th-graders at Darren Patterson Christian Academy are crafting their own children’s book about law enforcement with the help of the Buena Vista Police Department.
“This project involves a lot of creativity, and I’ve found that elementary-age kids are some of the most creative people, brimming over with ideas,” said Buena Vista Police chief Dean Morgan. “I’m excited to hear all their ideas, and then help them put their ideas into print with this book.”
Morgan feels the book will help emergency service personnel connect with kids on their level, even in a scary situation, and help to diminish any uncomfortable feelings associated with that contact. The books, to be titled “Some Kids We Know, will live in patrol cars as a resource for officers and kids alike. Each page will feature a photo of an officer engaged in a fun scenario paired with a list of questions and conversation starters to connect with kids.
“If you can move where they’re thinking from in their brain back to the prefrontal lobe, then you are able to de-escalate the situation,” said Gina, who has a background in psychology. “They’re able to kind of go back to the center of logic again.”
“I think this book can be a great tool to help a kid decompress from a scary situation,” Morgan said. “It can be a great tool for first responders to connect with a kid and give them a degree of comfort that we’re there to help. I think it’s a great tool as a tangible item that a kid can keep and continue to look at the pictures or read the stories written by other kids just like them who had some fun experiences with their local first responders.”
Morgan says that when kids find themselves surrounded by EMTs, firefighters or police officers helping them, their family or their friends, it can be intense.
“The event itself can be scary, and then having a police officer, EMT or firefighter check on them and their family can create an environment of confusion and fear,” Morgan continued. “There may be sirens and flashing lights, emergency service personnel may be very intentional about securing the scene and directing traffic. If you’re a kid in the back of a car in a seat belt, watching and listening to this go on all around you can be overwhelming and intimidating. With a tool like this book, once we’re able to, we can get down on the kids’ level and give them the book and talk with them about the pictures and stories.”
Morgan is most looking forward to working directly with the students in the Bartlows’ class.
“Sometimes kids are not familiar with working around people in uniform,” he said, “especially with police officers, and they are often fascinated by the tools of our trade on our duty belts, and they have so many questions about our gear and what we do.”
Some officers have already joined the students to generate ideas for the different scenarios in the book, and they’ll be conducting a photo shoot for their 10 scenarios later this month.
“They came into our classroom and brainstormed with our kids, what some silly scenarios would be,” Gina said. One scenario involves playing the guitar with a banana. “The children have to be very, very involved in this project, so they were the ones that actually voted on which 10 we are going to use.”
Students will also be visiting local organizations like the Rotary Club and the Optimist Club to present their project, as well as creating flyers to give out to local businesses to encourage donations. The different skills come together to form each expedition project the students complete each year. The students will also talk with a local counselor as an outside expert.
“So there’s a writing component and there’s a speaking component,” Terry said. “It’s a lot of thinking that kids are having to do, so really it’s a research project that we do every year to just engage the kids in kind of thinking, planning and then presenting.”
Gina said she was excited to see how invested the kids were from the very start of the project. After their success with last year’s project on sleep’s effect on the brain, the students were eager for another challenge.
“They love the brain work that we did last year,” she said. “So when we presented this idea, this was overwhelmingly the one that they chose, and they’ve really been enthused from the get-go about it. … It’s a big deal. We spend probably about 3-4 months working on these projects, and it’s really important that they just maintain their enthusiasm for this project the whole time.”
Another major takeaway has been the genuine connections the students have been able to make with the officers.
“I think that’s so important for kids today to see those relationships in a positive way,” Terry said. “When they came in, they were really engaging with the kids. They’ve all played guitars themselves, so the kids were asking them about their interests in music and it was just a good personal connection. They were more than police officers all of a sudden.”
The teachers and officers alike are excited about the wide-reaching prospect of the project, and Gina and Terry said their students are excited to be giving back.
“The kids know that this is a lasting thing, that these books will be in the patrol cars and can last years, so I think that they’re seeing that this is pretty far-reaching,” Gina said. “It’s helping another child, a peer. They’re seeing that this is going to help children.”
“This book can be a great tool to help a kid decompress from a scary situation,” Morgan said. “It can be a great tool for first responders to connect with a kid and give them a degree of comfort that we’re there to help. I think it’s a great tool as a tangible item that a kid can keep and continue to look at the pictures or read the stories written by other kids just like them who had some fun experiences with their local first responders.”
For more information on how to contribute to funds for the book, contact Darren Patterson Christian Academy at 719-395-6046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.