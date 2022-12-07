The Buena Vista Demons earned their home wrestling tournament trophy Saturday after using nine falls to win the championship match over Estes Park 57-18.
BV’s Caleb Camp was named the Demon Duals outstanding wrestler in the lower weights at 126 and Eli Flowers, 215, tied for outstanding wrestler in the upper weights.
“The whole day they wrestled hard and were not willing to give up in matches or even in positions,” longtime Demons coach Jared Todd said. “The final versus Estes Park was much of the same. Never quitting and looking to get as many falls as possible.
“Up and down our lineup, I was proud of how the wrestlers competed,” he said.
Buena Vista defeated conference rival Florence in the opening match 48-30. Florence tied with Estes Park for runnerup in the tournament and Salida was fourth.
The Demons rolled past Bennett 57-15, defeated Delores Huerta Prep 66-18 and Salida 61-18 to advance to the championship match.
Caleb Camp won all five matches, earning falls in 1:37, :20, :40, and 1:46 with a 10-3 decision over Salida’s Sam Johnson in match 4.
David Arrellano won all his matches by fall excepting a forfeit against Bennett, winning in 1:14, 1:00, 1:01 and just 48 seconds in the title match.
Eli Flowers won all his matches by fall with a forfeit against Bennett wrestling at both 215 and 285. He won in 5:53, 2:28, :48 and 3:30.
Tray Cardwell won the three matches he wrestled after taking forfeits in the first two matches. He won with falls in 1:16, :51 and :53.
Todd also reported that Evelyn Cope is wrestling with the team, but since CHSAA rules require two females in order to compete, she is wrestling with Gunnison.
“She practices with us, competes with them,” he said. Cope took second in a tournament in Pueblo Central last weekend.
“We will continue to work on our conditioning and technique moving forward,” Todd said, noting immediate challenges ahead on the schedule.
“This Friday we will have a top 5 dual with No. 2 Meeker and a top 10 dual with No. 9 Cedaredge,” he said. Buena Vista is ranked No. 5.
Saturday the varsity will be at Delta and the JV is at Salida.
