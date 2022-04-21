Buena Vista track teams dominated the long-distance running events at the Del Norte Invitational Saturday to propel the boys to second place and the girls to third.
Centauri won the boys meet with 117.5 points, BV was runnerup with 103 and Pagosa Springs third with 79. Pagosa Springs won the girls meet with 132 points, Alamosa was second with 80 and the Lady Demons third with 60.5.
Buena Vista swept the top three spots in the 3,200 girls run while the Demons took first, third and fourth in the boys event.
Zaila Smith won the 3,200 in 13:00.41, Molly McMurry was a minute off the pace with 14:11.37 and Ella Coates right behind her with 14:18.43.
The Lady Demons also won the 4x800 relay in 11:00.95.
Nate Plottner won the 3,200 run for the Demons with 11:04.59, Sam Dylan was third with 12.10.76 and Ben Lague fourth in 12.11.18. Buena Vista earned points with a third place finish in the 4X800 relay.
Elsewhere at the meet, Brennan Pratt won the triple jump by sailing 40 feet, 4.5 inches, finishing inches ahead of Chandler Smethers 39.5.
Smethers finished inches ahead of Pratt in the long jump; Smethers second with 19-2.5 and Pratt third with 18-8.5.
Eli Flowers won the shot put with a 38-5 toss and was third in the discus with a 107-9 flight.
Buena Vista travels to Colorado Springs Friday to compete at The Classical Academy High School meet, beginning at 1:45 p.m.
