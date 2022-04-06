The Demons took second place and the girls fourth Saturday at the Salida Invitational. Both teams finished two places ahead of Salida’s counterparts on their home track.
“It’s always fun to race so close to home and have fans come support the Demon track team,” BVHS coach Adam Fuller said. “Competition is always fun when the valley schools come together.
“Salida generously lets us come down and practice on their track once a week. We see them working hard in the middle of the week and it was fun to toe the starting line with them,” he said.
“Lake County and Salida are coming off of an impress XC season and the Buena Vista cross country team was excited to race against them again but on the track this time,” Fuller said, noting “Alamosa brought an impressive boys team that we will see often this season.”
Florence won the boys team trophy with 134.5 points. BVHS was second with 112.5, Alomosa had 106, Salida 99 and Lake County 38 to round out the top 5.
Alomosa won the girls trophy with 152, Hoehne was second with 90, Eagle Vally had 68, BVHS 57 and Florence 45. Salida was sixth with 39.
Tam Flowers won the 400 dash in 56.35 seconds, finishing 9/100ths of a second faster than teammate Jacob Phelps in second place.
“We had four boys in the same heat, it was a photo finish. They love to compete with each other to make each other better,” Fuller said. “We will put those same boys in the 4x400 this weekend so they will be facing off as a team to put up a great time.”
Brennan Pratt won the triple jump with a 39-foot, 11-inch effort.
“Good to see Brennan Pratt back in action and putting up a state-qualifying mark so early in the season,” Fuller said. “The wind was favorable for him, which we didn’t see nearly all season last year, so this takes the pressure off that event and will allow him to focus on some others while still improving on triple jump.”
The 4x200 relay team also brought home a first-place finish with a combined time of 1:38.61. “Orion, Chandler, Tam, Jacob … need to work on our hand offs this week, but the excitement around the relays is always fun to see on a team,” Fuller said.
Chandler Smethers was second in the long jump with 19-7, Nate Plotner was runnerup in the 3,200 run with 10:46.47 and the 4X800 was second with 9:46.32. Eli Flowers took third in the discus (99-2) and shot put (37-7).
Zaila Smith paced the Lady Demons with a win in the 3,200 run with 12:50.03, finishing just ahead of runnerup Molly McMurry’s 14.17.97.
The 4X800 relay team – Smith, McMurry, Ella Coats and Mallory Salazar – won in 11:17.87.
“Always a fun event to watch for the Demons with the depth and hard work that the distance team brings,” Fuller said. “They built a family in the cross country season and seem to pick up right where they left off.”
Maya Schuknect finished third in the triple jump with 30-11 and the 4X200 was third in 2:01.58.
Buena Vista travels to the Pueblo Centennial at Dutch Clark Stadium
“The teams are working on some different relays this coming week, 4x100 for both and 4x400 for the boys,” Fuller said.
“We will see some open 100s and some returning state contenders in the field events.”
Every week we award our Empty the Bucket traveling trophy to an athlete that gave the week everything they had, Fuller said.
This week’s winner is Eli Flower, who PRed his shot put and discus and placed third in both events. As a thrower he also requested that he run the 100m dash and did a great job in his heat and was also the first leg of the famous throwers relay where four throwers run a 4x100 and we took second in that “for-fun event.”
“He is always working hard and will carry the bucket around this week until it goes to next week’s winner,” Fuller said.
