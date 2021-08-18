Buena Vista High School sports teams are preparing for the fall season, which began this week.
Per tradition, the Demon golf team got the season swinging with a 2-day tournament this week and the Football Demons head to defending state champion Manitou Springs for a Thursday evening scrimmage.
The Volley Demons hit the court for their season and home opener against Atlas Prep Tuesday, football hosts Salida for its home and season opener Thursday and cross country hits the trails next Saturday at the Minturn Nordic Center.
Non-CHSAA sanctioned activities mountain biking and trap shooting aslo begin in coming days.
“We are proceeding forward, normal with full schedules,” BV school AD Troy Baker said. “The kids and coaches were resilient last year and the momentum those great opportunities provided will continue into this year. The energy is second to none,” Baker said.
The schools hosted a free sports physical night Aug. 10.
“Thank you to the 35 medical professionals in our community that made this happen,” Baker said. “Always a special night and awesome community service. We are grateful for their service in our community and school.”
First home events:
Aug. 24 - Volleyball vs. Atlas Prep at 5 and 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 - Football vs. Salida, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 - Boys golf league tournament at Collegiate Peaks Golf Course, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 21 - Cross country home race (middle school and high school) at 4; 4:25; 5 and 5:25 p.m.
While still not recognized by CHSAA as on official Colorado sport, the BV Racing mountain bike team has four races slated this season.
BVR opens its season with the home race Sept. 11-12 on the historic McMurry Ranch near Nahrop.
“We will need volunteers and race marshals both days,” BVR coach Kathy McMurry said.
Racing in the Piedra Region, BVR also cpompetes at Snowmass and Eagle before the state championship races at Durango Oct. 23-24.
The trap shooting team opens its 5-week competition schedule Sept. 26.
“We are hoping to expand our league to Salida High School, Lake County High School, Eagle County High School, Chaffee County High School, Summit County High School, HMI, CMC and any home school organization in the near future,” coach Jake Farber said.
“We would love to have the area school districts represented in the league. The better the level of competition the stronger the competitors. There is still plenty of time to sign up,” he said.
