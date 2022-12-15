Buena Vista High School seniors took on their mock interviews last week, sitting down with local business owners and town staff to prepare for the real deal after graduation.
Buena Vista High School counselor Jeanne Shane sent the students off with a few words of last-minute advice and their paperwork.
“I really love this day,” she said. “It gives the kids a great chance to practice first of all, but also to gain some confidence. Our community members are just so great, interviewing our kids.”
Students bring a resume and cover letter for a job they genuinely want, not limited to what businesses are around. During their interviews, students are evaluated on their clarity, confidence and other criteria. They also dress appropriately – business casual attire was common, as were outfits fitting the job opportunities.
“I’m really proud of our kids for doing some great resumes and cover letters,” Shane said. “A lot of the kids this year have decided where they were going, and they wrote their cover letters as if they’ve already graduated from college… Sometimes the community members don’t have time to broach (all of the) subjects, like ‘Oh, next time, wear a tie’ or ‘I think your resume could use this.’ ... Then the kids get the feedback tomorrow when they go back into class.”
Since Shane started the program with the district 5 years ago, the biggest change to the mock interviews has been adding extra time. What started as 10-minute interviews are now 15 to 20 minutes.
She also set aside time between the interviews for the interviewers to fill out their evaluation paperwork. Students also create senior portfolios to present to the school and the community at the end of the fall semester.
“We have a lot of community members come in for that,” Shane said. “The students do their portfolios about how they changed from freshman to senior year, what they’ve learned, what their plans are… It’s a good way to do this stuff in the middle of the year, and then hopefully next semester, we’ll work a lot on scholarships and all the rest of that stuff. The kids have all had a really good time and the community members always have a good time doing this, too.”
Shane also appreciates giving students the chance to get to know adults in the community. While they are often nervous, they come out happy with the friendliness of their interviewers.
“I think a lot of these students feel like these are going to be kind of grouchy adults in the community, and I think what they don’t realize is that the adults that we invite here from the community love doing this,” she said. “It’s pretty funny. You’ll see them really nervous before they come in, and then they come out and they’re smiling. (And you ask,) ‘How did it go?’ ‘ Oh, she was really nice.’ I think they’re surprised by that.”
Shane says she most looks forward to the confidence kids take home after their mock interviews, especially during the rigor of senior year.
“You’ll see the demeanor on their face is so much different than when they started,” she said. “As kids, we always think we know everything when we’re seniors … it’s nice to be able to give them some tools going forward so they can remember, ‘Oh yeah, I know how to do this.’ That makes my heart happy, that we’re just giving them another tool in their toolkit.”
Senior presentations, required for graduation, will be held throughout the day on Thursday, Dec. 15.
For more information about mock interviews, presentations or getting involved next year, contact Jeanne Shane at jeannes@bvschools.org
