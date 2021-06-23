The Buena Vista girls placed fourth of 13 teams while the boys finished 10th place at the Tri-Peaks League conference track meet in Salida June 19.
Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy won the girls title while Manitou Springs won the boys.
The Lady Demons 4x800 relay team captured the lone event championship for Buena Vista with a winning time was 11:34.89.
The girl’s relay teams also placed third in the 4x100, and fourth in the 800 sprint medley.
The individual top six placers in the for the girls team were Maya Schuknecht, 4th, 100 dash; Jasmine White, 6th, 100 dash and 3rd, long jump; Zaila Smith, 2nd, 800 run; Mallory Salazar, 3rd, 800 run; Scarlet Smith, 4th, 3200 run; Audrey Johnson, 3rd, high jump; and Mitchek Colley, 6th, discus.
Placing in the top six for the boys were Jett Adams, 6th, 3200 run; Ben Lague, 4th, high jump; and Brennan Pratt, 3rd, long jump and 2nd, triple jump.
The Colorado State High School Track & Field Championships are slated for June 24-26 at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.
The first 2A events begin at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 24. Buena Vista will compete in Class 2A for all events.
The schedule for the Buena Vista competitor will be:
Girls 4x100 relay, Friday 9 a.m. Jasmine White, Mitchek Colley, Carley Feuss and Maya Schuknecht. Finals Saturday at 3:05 p.m.
Girls 4x800 relay, Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Zalia Smith, Erin Bigley, Audrey Johnson and Mallory Salazar.
Girls 100 dash, Friday, 2:30 p.m., Jasmine White and Maya Schuknecht.
Girls 800 run, Friday at 12:50 p.m. Zalia Smith and Mallory Salazar.
Girls 1,600 run, Saturday at 11:10 a.m. Zalia Smith and Mallory Salazar.
Girls 3,200 run, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Zalia Smith and Mallory Salazar.
Girls long jump, Saturday at 1 p.m. Jasmine White.
Boys long jump, Saturday at 10 a.m. Brennan Pratt.
Boys triple jump, Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Brennan Pratt.
