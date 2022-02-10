Buena Vista High School is surveying local businesses to link up more students with work and internship opportunities. Two programs, a longer-standing work experience program and a newer internship program, will be featured at a job fair hosted by the school in March.
“The work experience program at Buena Vista High School has been in the district for a number of years,” said Adam Fuller, internship coordinator. “As the district looks to our Comprehensive Post Secondary Readiness program, the creation of an internship program became an encouraging opportunity for students to gain post secondary experience from community businesses as an elective credit while in high school.”
The paid work experience program would put high school students on a business’ payroll. Students would be able to earn school credits for work hours.
“The district has for a long time had a work experience opportunity for students to be employed at a local business during the school day,” said superintendent Lisa Yates. “Students enrolled in this work experience course had requirements from the school in order to receive credit. This option for work experience currently remains for students who demonstrate a particular need that is approved by school administration.”
A new internship program was introduced last fall. In it, businesses will evaluate students to help support learning and potentially train future employees.
“Based on our CPSR program evaluation, it was recommended to add an internship program available to high school upperclass students,” said Yates.
“This was in response to universal research as well as our local community input, to expand opportunities for our students to explore career options and pathways beyond college,” she said.
“The formal program began in fall 2021, intentionally with a small group of students, so the staff, businesses, community stakeholders and students could implement well and give feedback before expanding to include more students and businesses. The District Accountability Committee has been closely involved in its implementation.”
“We are working with the DAC, students and businesses to provide this opportunity for students who want to learn, live and work right here in the valley,” said Fuller.
Yates said the response on the part of businesses has been enthusiastic.
“The intern coordinator, Adam Fuller, has had an overwhelming amount of positive responses from local businesses,” she said. “Karen Dils, a retired BV schools staff who was involved and responsible for an intern program in our district several years ago and still highly invested in our schools and community, is supporting the district in re-launching an intern experience that supports students in considering their post-secondary pursuits, whether college, trade school or direct to work force.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.