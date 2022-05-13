Buena Vista High School celebrates its 50th annual Creative Arts Fair showcasing the students’ work in paintings, drawings, metal, wood, ceramics and more from 4-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18.
Metal shop teacher Shawnee VanNess and wood shop teacher Corbin Bennetts say their students are working hard to build their own unique projects for the fair.
These projects typically begin in the drafting phase by November and move on to the building phase after Winter Break, though many are smaller than in the past due to a rising cost in materials.
“With it being the 50th anniversary, we truly want to pay respect to our program through our quality of projects and continue to exemplify the talent, intelligence and critical competence of our students,” VanNess says on behalf of her class and Bennetts’.
“We also want to celebrate the rich history of our program and the unique nature of our classes. Industrial Arts programs have become somewhat rare in high schools, especially at the level BVHS has been able to provide. We feel so fortunate that we are able to continue its legacy and provide our students with hands-on learning opportunities. We appreciate all of the support we have received from throughout the community,” she adds.
