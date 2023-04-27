BVHS students and staff and local first responders participated in “Every 15 Minutes” Monday.
“Every 15 Minutes” is a 2-day program that offers real-life experience without real-life risk and is designed to show teenagers the potentially dangerous consequences of drinking alcohol and texting while driving.
BVHS and local agencies typically conduct the program every 4 years, only at the request of the student council and in agreement with the school staff.
Though more current data suggests that someone is killed in an alcohol-related accident every 45 minutes as opposed to 15, BVPD chief Dean Morgan said the BVHS program tries to incorporate other elements that address other dangerous driving behaviors, such as texting while driving and other substance use impairments.
Part of the program involves a Grim Reaper character pulling a student out of class every 15 minutes and reading their obituary over the intercom as to how this individual died.
“One of the students this year was killed because he was texting while driving,” Morgan said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “The students removed from class have their faces painted like a skull as a reminder of the messaging, and they continue their day at school in this makeup so their classmates have the frequent visual to act as a reminder of what could happen from making just one bad decision to drink and drive.”
The event also includes a simulated traffic collision on the school grounds.
Rescue workers treat injured participants, who experience the process and sensations of being involved in an alcohol-related collision.
The coroner handles on-scene fatalities and police officers investigate, arrest and book the student drunken driver.
Participants continue their experience by traveling to the morgue, hospital emergency room and police department and jail.
“I had a comment from my daughter. The car wreck was very impactful,” said BV school board member Brett Mitchell during their Monday night meeting, adding that it stayed with her after the demonstration ended.
“Seeing the mock crash scene, I can testify it is very realistic to things first responders see and deal with all the time. Sometimes kids think they are invincible, and the point of the crash scene is to create a visceral image to hopefully impact them and convey the message that this is not the case…that they are not invincible, and one bad decision can change their life forever, or even end their life or the life of another,” Morgan said. “When I saw some of the adults with tears in their eyes, it reminded me that those of us with more life experience, who have experienced loss, know that people are not invincible, and adults often better understand the reality of the message behind the mock car crash.”
After the crash scene, students pulled from the classes went to HRRMC, where ER personnel simulated treating the students injured in the accident.
The student acting as the drunken driver is also placed under mock arrest and taken to the Chaffee County Detention Center, where they are booked on Vehicular Homicide charges.
All of the participating students then go to court and observe the arrested student appearing before the judge.
“One of the biggest things that stands out to me from watching these programs and being involved in these programs is how much care everyone has for these kids. From all the first responders to the coroner to the tow company, to the dispatchers, to the hospital staff, to the jail, to the judges,” Morgan said. “Every one of these people donates their time to do this and to make it meaningful and impactful.”
Local agencies who supported the BVHS program include the BV Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Chaffee County Detention Center, Chaffee County Fire, Chaffee County EMS, HRRMC, Chaffee County Coroner’s office, Chaffee County Combined Courts and the Buena Vista High School Student Council.
“The student council comes to us and asks for this, all of these people are saying, ‘We hear you,’ and they then go out of their way to make the program impactful and successful in the hopes that our kids will take it to heart, appreciate the effort, and show us the only gratitude we want from this,” Morgan said. “That being that they make the wise choices to not drink and drive, to not get in a car with someone who has been drinking alcohol or using substances, and that they also act as leaders amongst their peers and discourage those who may be considering drinking and driving.”
Additional information about the program can be found at www.every15minutes.org
