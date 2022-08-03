BVHS commences start of fall sports

The Buena Vista Demons football team warms up to get ready for the first practice of the 2022 football season. Other sports teams readying for the year include the Buena Vista High School golf team, which will be coached by Avery-Parsons Elementary teacher Luke Connally. The golf team has already begun preparations for the coming season.
Mallory Brooks will take over as the head coach for the high school cross country team, which will begin practice on Aug. 8. Brooks comes to Buena Vista from Austin, Texas where she owned and operated a trail racing organization and coached post-collegiate athletes.
Also preparing for the fall season is the high school volleyball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.