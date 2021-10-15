The classes from 1954 through 1974 held an all-school reunion at the new Buena Vista Middle/High School Sept. 18. At least 150 people attended. The event was catered by Scratch Kitchen with Sharon Woolmington and her crew. Shawna Kincaid gave tours of the new school. The attendees were extremely impressed with the new school as they had all attended school in the old courthouse building that now house the BV Heritage Museum. The oldest class in attendance was the class of 1954.
BVHS class reunions fill school
- By Suzy Kelly for The Times
