Amanda Winter

Amanda Winter

 Courtesy Photo

BVHS graduate Amanda Winter graduated Dec. 16, Suma Cum Laude (cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher), with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a minor in psychology, from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. She was a recipient of the New Bees scholarship program for 4 years. She will be applying to medical schools after a medical mission trip to Guatemala in the spring.

