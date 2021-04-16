This photo shows a Buena Vista Fire Department hose cart team.
It was donated to BV Heritage by Frankie Hankins and had belonged to Harvey Mear originally.
The photo was taken in the field soutaheast of the courthouse on July 4, 1898.
The members of the hose cart team are many old Buena Vista names: George Pyle, Earle Turner, Tom Linaire, Jack Johnson, Theo Marks, John Hawkins, Lew Slater and Tucker Mear.
The starter for the team was Ernie Litz, dressed in the suit; he fired the gun for the start. The team was the fastest hose cart team in Colorado.
The competition was to run 100 yards and connect the hose nozzle to the hydrant and turn on the water. In a wet run, the team connected in 27.35 seconds and won a $50 prize. They were even faster in a dry run and won $25.
Names and connections to BV: The Marks buildings on Main Street, the Orpheum which was George Pyles garage for a time; John Hawkins married into the Mahon family and John Mear was a sheriff in Chaffee County. All the Mears mentioned are descended from John Mear.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
