Last night, rather than engaging around urgent issues in our own schools, six out of seven of the members of the Buena Vista School Board chose to focus on an issue that is unrelated to our local educators, students, or community. In an effort to distract the community from what’s really important – supporting our students by giving our educators a true voice in students' learning conditions and educators working conditions. The BVSD board focused on a resolution passed at the Colorado Education Association’s Delegate assembly. Resolutions are belief statements and do not compel the CEA, or any local, including BVEA, to action. BVEA was not in attendance, nor have we asked for any action in support of said resolution. The majority of our school board is seizing on this non-binding resolution to crank up political fear mongering in their opposition to BVEA.
BVSD educators are committed to making every public school a place with exceptional teaching and learning, no matter the color of our students’ skin or how much their families earn. On May 8th 75% of current BVSD employees delivered a petition requesting that our school board respect and include us by 1) recognizing the Buena Vista Education Association (BVEA), our local union and 2) committing to a collaborative process to bargain a contract addressing issues that currently hinder our ability to provide the best possible education for our students.
The current concerns must be addressed collaboratively. First and foremost, the safety of our students and staff. Additionally, ongoing staff turnover, a lack of support for our English Language Learners, the need for additional special service providers to support all students, smaller class sizes, competitive compensation for all employees, including those who have been left behind, to address the fear of retaliation when staff raise concerns, and much more.
Our ask is simple: that the board commit to including their employees in the important decisions being made about our work, our classrooms, our students and our schools.
Unfortunately, the board flatly denied our request in a Monday evening email, without a single attempt to engage with us, their own BVSD employees. We have been told that we do not deserve real, substantive avenues to address educator concerns.
We are being asked to trust that the board will work with us, when we have clearly seen over the last month that six of seven board members would rather consult an attorney than their own staff.
We simply seek the ability to voice the needs of our students through our local union, just as the majority of our surrounding rural districts do.
Our focus is HERE, in our hometown, in our own schools. We need to unite to provide every student an excellent education. Our focus is how we, the majority of employees can and should be included in the decisions being made that impact our professions and our students. We have serious issues to work through, and the time to start that work is NOW.
The Buena Vista Education Association is not an outside entity, nor have we taken any action in support of the aforementioned resolution. BVEA is the teachers, coaches, bus drivers, librarians, food service workers and more who serve our children and our community. We have our own children attending BVSD schools and have collectively spent decades committed to BVSD.
We are ready, willing and able to work in collaboration with the members of our board, and hope that they will return their focus to local issues and join us at the bargaining table.
