The VA’s Eastern Colorado Health Care System’s Veteran Resource Fair, hosted at Buena Vista’s American Legion Post, drew around 100 local veterans seeking information about and assistance registering for VA services and benefits.
“This is the first resource the VA has held in Buena Vista, and they’ll have more,” said Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce director Heather Rupska, who herself is a veteran. “It’s been really exciting being around all the veterans. … We have people at the VA in positions of authority who really do care and are trying to make it better and easier for veterans to take advantage of services.”
A dozen benefits specialists were present to help vets with PACT Act-related claims and eligibility. Nurses offered onsite toxic-exposure screening.
“Our veterans return home to a community, not the VA, and the VA has to be a part of that community,” said Michael Kilmer, VA’s ECHCS director. “That’s been kind of my driving vision for these resource fairs, to show that we’re out here and we’re with you.”
Rupska estimated there were around 100 veterans in attendance throughout the afternoon. There was a line for VA benefits help and registration from the moment the fair began. Kilmer said they were happy with the turnout.
“Some of the smaller communities usually have a better turnout than the larger communities because we have a steady permanent presence in the larger areas in Denver and Colorado Springs,” he said. “Out here, I think a lot of our veterans feel isolated.”
The VA also saw one of its largest benefit changes in history through the PACT Act, which has led to a lot of questions from those registered and those seeking benefits. There were a number of nurses at the fair helping screen veterans for toxic exposure.
“The PACT act really reflects that our current leadership and elected officials acknowledge that there is a correlation from environmental exposures to illness as you might have today.
Richard Agan, who has been part of the American Legion in BV for 3 years, served as a traffic director at the fair. He said he was glad to see so many people turning out to learn more.
“Veterans don’t know their benefits, and some of them have gotten out years and years ago,” he said. “There’s new information out there every year, and no one’s there to help you unless you come to these fairs and find out what is available and then share it with the people that are veterans that didn’t even know this was taking place.”
For Agan, one of the most helpful services offered was the toxic exposure screening. Due to the expanded benefits of the PACT Act, many veterans may not realize that their conditions are now covered.
“When you’re 22 years old, you’re invincible, and if you get exposed to a little burning toxic stuff, you don’t know. Nobody told you,” he said. “Guys that are suffering and don’t know why they’re suffering in their bedrooms, at least they can come here and start now.
“I was retired and probably didn’t know anything about benefits for 20 years,” Agan said. “It took me that long before I submitted a claim to rectify my damages during the military.”
Services offered at the fair included mental health and suicide prevention resources, toxic exposure screening, registration help and National Cemetery and burial information. Multiple VA staff manned each table, helping to reduce lines.
“We’re trying to help them get everything that they need taken care of done here today,” Kilmer said. “They have probably already spent time on the phone, so we’re trying to give them that one-on-one in-person connection to get their stuff resolved without having to worry about phone trouble.”
Another resource offered at the fair was assistance seeking community care, local healthcare access in areas without VA clinics. A market assessment led to the closure of clinics in Burlington, Lamar, La Junta and Salida being closed. Alamosa was the only rural clinic that did not make the list.
“A lot of people have left health care. That’s a nationwide problem, so we really need to work together with the communities on stabilizing the healthcare in the markets where we can,” he said. “So us being present, I hope, will show that we are we’re walking the walk of our mission. Showing up, being present builds trust. I want our veterans to trust us because we’re here for them.”
Rupska said veterans are key to the community and her work as chamber director.
“Some people have asked why the Chamber of Commerce is involved with a veterans’ thing,” she said. “Why would you not be? … We’re tasked with economic growth, sustainability, development and having an all-around well-seasoned community. Veterans are part of that.”
U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen joined for the culminating town hall at the end of the afternoon, talking with Kilmer and learning more about the services they offer.
“It’s wonderful to be able to come and say hello and learn more about what you are doing, Director Kilmer, to be innovative and increasing access for people in rural areas and rural Colorado,” she said. “You all are doing great work connecting people to services. Our team is here for you with any issues that you’re having. We are here to support you.”
The town hall served as an exchange of information and feedback that will help the VA meet local veteran needs. Each of the VA staffers had a chance to introduce themselves and their services. Kilmer said they are planning to host another resource fair in August, and he encourages all those eligible to enroll.
“There’s an urban myth out there that if a veteran enrolls in VA healthcare that they’re taking away from other veterans. That is not true,” he said. “Every veteran enrolled helps because it brings more resources to our system so we can help those who are more ill or injured. So if you’re eligible for VA health care, please enroll.”
For more information on how to apply, including the documents needed to determine eligibility, visit VA.gov/health-care/how-to-apply
