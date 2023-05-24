Here are the things to know from the BV Trustees’ May 23 meeting:
1 Town staff brought forward a proposed 120-day moratorium on certain new development applications, which was the topic of choice for all those present for public comment.
Jack Arbess, president of Synergy Building Solutions in Denver, said his company has been exploring development in Buena Vista. By imposing the 120-day moratorium, he said, the town would be pushing affordable housing efforts back by up to 24 months.
“Chaffee County estimates there are 1105 homes needed before 202. 435 of those are now just to catch up, and another 670 to keep up with the need,” he said. “It’s already a very difficult situation, and I hope you’ll consider turning down this request.”
Scott Simmons, director of development for Fading West, said that a moratorium would pile onto the county’s, furthering the housing crisis. Fading West is working with the town to build the future Carbonate Street development.
“We would have barely any place in Chaffee County that we can develop in the next 120 days,” he said. “I would encourage the board to implement proactive policy versus a reactive moratorium. … What this message sends to investors, lenders, developers is ‘hey, don’t come here.’ It creates a place of uncertainty in an already uncertain time. … Let’s work together to find solutions.”
Carlin Walsh, a local business owner and board member of the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation, said that while staffing and water challenges are frustrating, it’s unacceptable to stop business because of them.
“No matter the problems you inherit, fail to adequately address or create yourself, they’re just that. Your problems,” Walsh said. “The community needs more housing, more opportunities to build housing and a system which can efficiently usher builders to accomplish this task. We need subjectivity removed from the approval process and a spirit of collaboration and support from the town, from the county and from our building departments.
“I am asking you tonight to reconsider your proposed moratorium and focus your efforts on replacing Mr. Teipel, addressing our acute water tap issues and collaborating with our communities, developers and builders to address our housing shortage in earnest.”
Dave Blazer, another EDC board member, said that while BV is the “crown jewel of Chaffee County,” the moratorium would send mixed signals about whether BV is open for business.
“This town has long had a good history, at least in the last several years, of being a place where it’s different, it’s adaptable, it’s thoughtful, it’s creative,” he said. “Consider what’s important to this town, and, as elective officials, what your constituencies are asking for and whether or not you’ve actually talked to them.
“Please be thoughtful, be creative. This is not just a solution. This is a ‘No.’ Oftentimes it’s easy, and right now we recognize that what’s going on in the town is challenging,” Blazer said. “But continue to think through a creative process, and get rid of that subjectivity.”
Salty Riggs, president of the housing non-profit BETCH, said that the county is hemorrhaging friends and colleagues. Though BETCH gave out 50 rental subsidies last year, “three times that have had to leave.”
Riggs urged the trustees to plan seven generations ahead as they continue planning for the future.
“This crisis has gotten to the point where we don’t have an affordable housing problem, we have a housing problem in general,” Riggs said. “This moratorium concerns us, and if it’s something you have to do, please resolve these water and staffing issues with utmost urgency. Every minute it goes on, I’m losing more friends.”
BV Chamber of Commerce executive director Heather Rupska said that while not everybody will use the word “crisis” to describe the town’s housing issues, “we’re knee-deep in it,” and that inaction will worsen the situation.
“The housing shortfall is now threatening to paralyze what has just become a thriving economy,” she said. “We’re at the point where the hospital, school district and prison have seen prospective employees leave after realizing the cost of living is not affordable. We need to make a move yesterday. … No business, no revenue. No revenue, no town.”
As the board transitioned to discuss the business item, two ordinances were provided for consideration: One imposing a temporary moratorium on accepting, processing and approving new subdivision applications, and another that would also put a moratorium on new annexation petitions for projects not bringing their own water.
The rationale for the proposed moratorium was based on high demand pressures on the town’s water supply. Current development applications show an anticipated need for 315 of the town’s existing 475 available SFEs.
“I know we’ve had several meetings with developers to try and be transparent about the water issues at hand,” said Town Administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe. “This is really, truly about water.”
Town staff want the moratorium in order to adopt potential code changes to the town’s Municipal Code regarding water reservations and whether to consider UAWCD augmentation certificates; develop a working framework for projecting the available balance of SFEs and the anticipated connection timing of when they’d be connecting to the town’s system; and consider entering a purchase agreement with Upper Ark for augmentation water and to decide how that water should be allocated.
Trustees Peter Hylton-Hinga and Parnell-Rowe confirmed that subdivisions already in the sketch phase would not be impacted and could go forward as planned working with the town’s staff.
“To me, 120 days doesn’t sound like a lot of time,” said Mayor Libby Fay. “We’re not saying we’re closing down for 2 years. We should be able to make some headway in that time.”
“I see there are concerns, but I think that in a lot of the developments we’re working on right now will be able to progress during the moratorium, we’re meeting some of our housing goals,” said Trustee Sue Cobb. “We’re committed to trying to get affordable housing. … How do we slide back so much if we take a pause to figure out water?”
Trustee Devin Rowe said many of the comments felt reflective of comments made when the trustees developed the Unified Development Code, that “whatever we’re doing isn’t the right thing.
“It kind of hurts me to hear we’re not helping with housing when this is exactly what this is about – helping with housing,” he said. “Housing comes with water, and we have a limited amount of water.”
Rowe also noted that the Chaffee Housing Authority and Chaffee Housing Trust were not speaking at the meeting about the moratorium.
“Last year, CHA did a presentation where they talked about how 40% of all houses are vacant. That’s second homes, not Airbnbs,” Rowe said. “If you look on Zillow right now, which I do almost every meeting to get an idea of what housing is costing right now, they’re out of control. A pause of a few months is very acceptable.
“We don’t want to make fast decisions, because this is a very important direction we’re going.”
Fay said she appreciated the developers who were working with the town to build affordable housing units.
“We’re not looking at you as bad guys. We’re appreciative the things you’re doing to help us with this problem,” she said. “It’s not easy to fix it.”
Trustee Gina Lucrezi said nobody wants development to stop, but that developing a “well thought out and educated solution” for the future is an important step.
“Some may not believe water is an issue, but it’s very real and it’s very present,” she said. “We do talk to our constituents, whatever you choose to think. Not everybody is thinking the exact same way as you. It’s smart for us to take a pause, reset, make sure we’re doing what’s best for the town 120 days from now and 120 years from now.”
Trustee Cindie Swisher, who attended virtually, expressed the main issue was truly water.
“I don’t know how anybody could think we’re not for growth in our town when we have the Boulders, Carbonate Street, the Farm, the Homestead, the Crossing and the Alpine West development along with regular infill in our town. No way is Buena Vista against growth.
“We cannot wait a full year to see the groundwater study, but I do know that people in our area that have lived here a long time are having to dig deeper wells, so we really need to know what’s going on underground with water,” Swisher said. “It isn’t just the homes. It’s how the whole town functions. 120 days, 4 months, gives us the opportunity to truly plan so we don’t overissue water and end up with problems.”
The board moved to approve ordinance No. 12, which places a 120-day moratorium on the acceptance, processing and approval of subdivision applications and annexation petitions within the town. The motion carried unanimously.
2 Airport Manager Jack Wyles asked the trustees to approve a resolution requesting funds for the Discretionary Aviation Grant from the Colorado Division of Aeronautics for the Apron Rehabilitation Project.
The resolution would request the grant, assure sufficient local and state matching funds are available and designate the airport manager as the project director. The trustees approved the resolution unanimously.
Public Works director Shawn Williams presented a proposal to amend the 2023 Fee Schedule, which would increase fill station fees, add asphalt paving to cash-in-lieu fees and establish fees associated with water operation service fee costs and backflow testing for compliance measures. The board approved the amended schedule unanimously.
Williams also brought the trustees a proposal from Wright Water Engineers, Inc. for Well No. 4. The proposal includes a scope of the services and cost estimate including logistical coordination and planning, as well as preparation and submittal of a permit application, compilation of a bid package, construction observation and preparation of a well completion report. The trustees voted unanimously to accept WWE’s proposal. The construction portion of the project will be budgeted for in the 2024 budget.
3 The board also considered how they would fill the vacancy left on the board by the resignation of trustee Mark Jenkins. After a brief discussion to clarify the processes of a special election versus an appointment, the board voted to appoint a candidate to fill the term until the April 2024 election. Hosting a special election to fill the vacancy would cost the town around $10,000.
In the 2024 election, there will be three 4-year seats and one 2-year seat available, which will be filled by ranked-choice voting.
Interested parties should submit a letter of intent and fill out the questionnaire on the town website. The trustees will appoint a candidate to fill the vacancy at the June 29, 2023 meeting. Trustees will review letters, questionnaires and hold a question-and-answer session at the June 29 meeting.
Visit www.buenavistaco.gov for more information.
4 The board then entered into an executive session to hold a conference with the town’s attorney to receive legal advice on specific legal questions related to an employment matter.
An executive session concerning the performance of the town administrator and conditions of the town administrator’s employment with the town was moved to a public agenda item at the administrator’s request.
Upon returning from the executive session, the board spoke with town administrator Parnell-Rowe to express they had “lost confidence” in her.
“I’m not seeing the level and the quality of management and leadership and organization I had expected and hoped for,” said Cobb, who spoke on behalf of the board.
Cobb cited the board’s feeling that the “table is not well-set for decisions with abundant information,” as well as a “lack of responsiveness,” both internally and externally.
Parnell-Rowe, in her response, cited a comment from a recent CHA meeting.
“One of the first things Michael Hannigan said was that ‘expectations are premeditated resentment,’” she said. “I’ve always said … I enjoy having Phillip still within the organization to tap into, and I feel privileged to have him around as treasurer. But I’ve never really thought about it from the other employees’ standpoints.
“I guess there are probably some people within the organization that have premeditated expectations already set. … When you have expectations already set for you, it almost makes it toxic for you to start at Ground Zero and build a relationship.”
Parnell-Rowe said she works hard to think outside the box and make improvements and that she waited a long time to be able to come and work in Buena Vista.
“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed,” she said. “I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to be here. … I have a house 70 miles east of here, and the monthly mortgage is about a quarter of what I pay here. I put everything I have into buying a house here and moving here so I could be your town administrator because I wanted to make a difference.”
She also shared that the feedback about the lack of responsiveness was not communicated during her 6-month evaluation, and that she was told “largely that (she) was doing pretty well.” She put work into spending more time with staff as she had been told to, she said.
“I’m responding as quickly as I can, but it’s like Mission Impossible. It feels like my best isn’t good enough, and it’s no wonder a lot of people don’t do this work anymore,” she said. “If you want to find someone who can do it better, I accept that. It’s part of life. I’ve got a backup plan because I know how this road is. It’s always good to have an exit plan.”
Cobb said that while she had communicated that feedback for the review, she was sorry it hadn’t come through in the aggregated comments.
Rowe said that the decision wasn’t easy but that they had to do what was best for town.
“We are elected and we sit here to do what’s best for town. Sometimes that comes with hard choices. If we don’t feel the Town Administrator is carrying out the direction of the board … and adequately representing us as a town, that’s why we’re here,” he said.
Lucrezi said she appreciated Parnell-Rowe’s work, but that they need to ensure priorities that are “near and dear, the Comp Plan and Water, are top of mind and coming through as often as possible.”
Trustee Hylton-Hinga made the motion to offer Parnell-Rowe a severance package covering four months of pay and 4 months equivalent for COBRA, with Lucrezi offering a second. The motion carried unanimously, and the board adjourned.
