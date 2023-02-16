Here are the things to know the Buena Vista board of trustees packed Feb. 14 meeting:
1 Mayor Libby Fay began the meeting by proclaiming May 17 to be Arbor Day for the town of Buena Vista. The board then unanimously approved the Consent Agenda, appointing Colleen Deffner as a regular voting member of the Beautification Advisory Board.
Trustee Sue Cobb asked police chief Dean Morgan to clarify what he meant in his report, included in the consent agenda, about the increase in more dangerous types of calls and criminals, highlighted by two recent incidents in town.
During public comment, Suzy Kelly of the BV Heritage Museum expressed concerns about parking as new businesses crop up on the opposite side of East Main Street, suggesting the town consider 2-hour parking signs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. as well as parallel parking on both sides of the street.
Attending via Zoom, resident Chris Martin suggested the town look into working with Young Life to utilize their facility for short-term living, saying the town “can put a lot of heads in beds for people coming to town who are looking for a place to live.”
2 The board opened a public hearing related to the Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License for Cool River BV, a new restaurant to open at 505 E. Main St. Town clerk Paula Barnett said that all necessary paperwork, fees and other requirements were completed, including a revocable encroachment license to use the sidewalk for customer seating.
One of the major points brought up was the business’ proximity to Avery-Parsons Elementary School. Based on the designated pedestrian path, they are 194 feet apart, with the town requiring a minimum distance of 150 feet based on a 2006 decision from trustees.
BVHS students McKenna St. John of Family and Youth Initiatives and Gwen Cervenka of the Fifth Corner Teen Council spoke against the license’s approval. St. John pointed out the large concentration of alcohol-selling establishments in the area and expressed a desire for more space for young people to study and socialize.
Owner Diane Burris said the business would operate with a full breakfast and lunch menu and be open from 7 am to 3 p.m., which parallels school hours. Manager Ali Pless said that at Cool River’s Breckenridge location, alcohol makes up 3-7% of their sales and is not a significant feature of the business.
Burris emphasized that she does not promote underage drinking and has strict rules for staff about drinking while working. Pless shared that she is TIPS-certified and is committed to ensuring the rest of the staff get the same training.
“I really don’t think it’s the ideal location,” Trustee Cindie Swisher said. “That area is congested with that type of business. We are a small town – there’s gotta be other businesses that succeed.”
Burris said she would still open and operate the restaurant if the license were not approved.
Heather Rupska, BV Chamber of Commerce executive director, urged the trustees to consider the due diligence that goes into establishing a business and pursuing a liquor license.
After closing the hearing for ongoing board deliberation, trustees Devin Rowe and Gina Lucrezi moved to approve the license with the provision that they would not serve alcohol on the patio of the establishment. The motion carried 4-2, with Trustees Swisher and Mark Jenkins voting against it.
“I think we’ve met our threshold as far as alcohol establishments on Main Street,” Jenkins said. “Our youth are a priority; if we can safeguard that, that’s important.”
3 After a brief recess, the board reconvened for a second reading of the SDCEA franchise agreement ordinance. With no discussion following, Trustees Rowe and Jenkins moved to approve the ordinance, which carried unanimously.
The board then heard a presentation from Sgt. Jesse Cortese of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office regarding plans to purchase a Tac Team vehicle for the Chaffee Combined Tactical Team.
Though the vehicles are typically around $200-$400,000, they were able to secure an agreement from a seller for $125,000. They asked Buena Vista, Salida and the county to contribute $40,000 each toward the cost of the vehicle. Cortese emphasized its purpose as a defensive tool, not an offensive weapon.
“We have the men, they’re willing to risk it all to do it,” he said, “and I’m asking you to help you protect them.”
Some trustees were curious about options to contribute based on population, and town treasurer Phillip Puckett’s memo explained the trustees could utilize budget surplus from 2022 in addition to unrestricted fund balance money to pay for the vehicle.
Trustee Rowe voiced that he did not support the purchase, expressing his desire to see more opportunities for mental health co-responders, and Jenkins argued that the two serve different purposes.
Lucrezi and Cobb’s motion to contribute the $40,000 as well as Swisher and Lucrezi’s motion to amend the 2023 budget by the approved amount both carried 5-1, with Rowe voting against both.
4 The trustees then dove into the new Water Allocation Policy, which was based on the 2021 Water Right Master Plan, public surveys, discussions with developers and other public meetings.
The Planning and Zoning Commission and town staff recommended the trustees finalize and adopt the allocation policy and stop working on the ordinance.
Per planning director Joseph Teipel, the Water Allocation Policy creates buckets for allocating all available SFEs, would have a regular review for adjustment and would be a guide for growth to match community vision and needs.
The ordinance was described as having significant potential impacts on all development, particularly with financing, and as rigidly worded without regard to individual circumstances.
Based on the WMRP, which included a full analysis of the full town portfolio of water rights, an in-depth climate data review, including creek and river flows in average and dry years, historical growth trends and SFE definitions, the town has around 478.3 allocatable SFEs. Subtracting reserve, Carbonate and infill needs, the town ends up at around 280 SFEs.
Based on conservation data from Public Works, Teipel said there were also 125 additional SFEs in the policy. The trustees were wary of these numbers, with Sue Cobb and Lucrezi expressing that they did not feel the 125 SFEs should be relied on.
Additionally, Trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga wanted more information about what conservation would mean and expressed his concern about being able to trust the numbers.
“I wanna be way more conservative about this stuff,” Lucrezi said. “What happens if we get it wrong?”
In a discussion of why there had not been a public hearing regarding the ordinance, Teipel said the hearing was canceled as Planning and Zoning had not made a recommendation for the trustees.
For the Feb. 14 meeting, Teipel said that P&Z’s recommendation to deny the ordinance gave the staff enough pause that they did not bring it forward for a public hearing. The board agreed they wanted more time to review a potential ordinance before completely taking it off the table.
After more than an hour of discussion, the board decided to table the topic to move through other parts of the agenda. Upon returning to the water allocation policy, Teipel provided the updated numbers removing the 125 SFEs related to conservation as the board had requested.
The board agreed to approve the water policy to have a system in place, with plans to review the ordinance next. Trustees Swisher and Lucrezi made the motion, which carried unanimously.
5 Chaffee County Deputy Administrator Beth Helmke briefly shared the county’s plans to conduct a countywide, multi-year groundwater study.
Helmke requested the trustees approve a letter of support for the survey and a $5,000 contribution toward the project cost, which came out to around 0.5%. Jenkins and Cobb moved to approve the letter of support, and Lucrezi and Swisher moved to contribute the cash match of $5,000, both of which carried unanimously.
The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. There will be a work session regarding Carbonate Street Deed Restrictions at 5:30 p.m.
All trustee meetings are held at the Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Information regarding virtual meeting access, agendas, packets and minutes can be found on the town website at www.buenavistaco.gov.
