The BV trustees met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 13. Here are the things to know:
1 As part of the consent agenda, the trustees approved the ordinance amending various provisions of Chapter 11 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code concerning special events in public places.
The ordinance provides multi-year permits and other considerations to smooth the special event application process.
Trustee Sue Cobb asked when the trustees could expect an update on the Tree Advisory Board’s concerns about SDCEA’s wildfire mitigation plans.
Town treasurer and interim town administrator Phillip Puckett said they could expect an update from Public Works director Shawn Williams and SDCEA representatives at the next trustee meeting.
2 The trustees voted to cancel the public hearing for the Crossings’ preliminary plat and rezone until further notice. Puckett said the delay was caused by the town’s lack of planning staff rather than the applicant, and that the public hearing will be re-noticed when the applicant and town staff are ready.
“It’s just not ready and it’s a pretty significant thing,” Puckett said. “Things will continue in a positive direction with that, but we need to push that out a bit.”
Mayor Libby Fay mentioned she had received emails from a nearby resident about the Crossings, and town attorney Jeff Parker advised the trustees to defer questions to the town staff as the subdivision is in a quasi-judicial period.
Buena Vista Public Library director Cecelia LaFrance provided the trustees with an update on the library’s expansion plans.
The library’s annual visitation has nearly doubled since 1995 (37,960), reaching around 74,000 visitors in 2022.
Plans include 35% more space in the children’s library, community services and telehealth rooms, increased book shelving, additional classroom and meeting space, private study rooms and a local history and heritage exhibit.
As for funding, LaFance said that they have spoken with six funders highly in favor of the project, and that community support will be needed. She expects they’ll need to ask the community for a mill increase in the fall.
“Right now we’re looking at around a 1.2 mill ask for the community this fall,” she said.
3 The trustees then discussed the hiring process for the now-vacant town administrator position. Trustee Sue Cobb and Mayor Libby Fay agreed to serve on the search committee, in addition to five town staff.
The deadline for applications is set for July 6, and finalists for the position will be introduced to the board and the public on July 25.
The board will then negotiate an agreement, with plans to approve the agreement and make a decision by August 8.
“The search committee uses the trustee input and their own opinions to select those candidates that they feel should be interviewed,” Fay said. “That whole responsibility fits on the search committee, at that point.”
The trustees also approved an agreement with Puckett to serve as the interim town administrator. Puckett said he would be working with Joel Benson as a contractor to move forward with water policy planning.
“It’s critical that we concluded on some of these open topics before the end of the moratorium or before the board can even evaluate whether the moratorium should continue or end,” Puckett said. “Joel, our water team and our legal team will be working on bringing back a discussion about the ordinance at the next meeting, and that will look at the time boundaries around the water dedication.”
Puckett plans to have a water strategy work session before the July 11 meeting.
“That would give the Board an opportunity to make sure we all are on the same page with those key components, definitions and how they fit into the water strategy,” he said.”
The trustees voted to return a previously rescheduled meeting to Tuesday, July 25, and adjourned at 9:22 p.m.
Their next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 29. Packets and meeting agendas are available at www.buenavistaco.gov
