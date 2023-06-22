The Cyclones Swim Team has four Buena Vista swimmers competing in the 2023 summer season.
Swimmers, who include Ryder Conlin, 13; Lexie Davis, 13; Caitee Hughes, 12 and Declan Davis, 8, have been practicing Monday through Friday each week from 2-4 hours a day with swim meets each weekend.
The first meet of the season was the home meet in Salida June 2-4.
For the 11-12 year-olds bracket, Caitee placed first in both the 200 Meter Freestyle Relay and the 200 Meter Medley Relay.
In the 13-14 bracket, Lexie placed second in the 200 Meter Medley Relay and in the 8&U bracket, Declan placed second in his first ever 100 Meter Freestyle Relay.
The second meet of the season was in Gunnison June 9-11.
Lexie took first place in the 200 Yard Breaststroke. She also qualified for state and league meets in both the 200 Yard and 100 Yard breaststroke events.
In the 8&U bracket, Declan qualified for state and league in both the 25 Yard Backstroke and 25 Yard Freestyle events.
