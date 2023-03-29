On Feb. 18, hundreds of middle and high school students from across Colorado gathered at Colorado State University-Pueblo for the Colorado Southern Regional Science Olympiad Tournament.
This included members of Buena Vista High School’s STEM Club, whose months-long preparations paid off at the tournament.
“In addition to sporting events and arts, it’s a thrill to see students engaged in STEM activities,” says Steve Kuennen, BVHS math teacher and STEM Club sponsor. “Many hours and brain cells went into preparing for their Science Olympiad events, and everyone gained valuable experiences at the competition.”
In the standard bridge competition, students could design a structure within specific parameters and would be scored based on the amount of load held compared to the weight of the structure. They would also receive a bonus score if the structure could support 15,000 grams.
Using a structural engineering software program called SkyCiv, Jackson Williams and Jacob Young developed a balsa wood bridge weighing 23.4 grams. Williams said the design was based off of last year’s bridge design, which he was also in charge of and which received third place.
This project especially held appeal for Jackson, who hopes to become a mechanical engineer.
Kuennen reports that the bridge had many bystanders watching as it was being loaded.
“As Jackson nervously poured sand into the bucket, Jacob steadied the load,” Kuennen said. “We hardly had a chance to celebrate the final cupful of sand as the team reached the 15,000 gram goal.”
Though the bridge shattered in the end, it held the load just long enough to earn the team a second place medal.
“I am very proud of our end result and our placing in the competition,” Williams says. “I look forward to hearing about future designs and am confident that the competition is in good hands with Jacob Young and underclassmen in the STEM club.”
Zach Dylan and Andrew Cunningham brought home another second place medal with their flight design for a lightweight, propeller-driven glider.
The glider was made primarily from thin balsa wood and was propelled by a rubber band motor attached to balsa wood propellers. They also utilized cyanoacrylate glue to attach the main parts and spray adhesive for the wing covers and a YouTube video by joshuawfinn for instructions.
According to Kuennen, the glider surpassed the school’s known in-flight record time with a duration of 58 seconds.
Wanting to experience the Science Olympiad himself, Cunningham decided to partner with Dylan, who had participated in this project before.
He feels great about their design winning second place.
“I am quite satisfied regarding our end result since we had many setbacks during the building process,” Cunningham said.
Using their skills in wiring, coding and 3-D modeling, Aspen Stearns and Elizabeth Cunningham assembled a device to predict the mass of different solid objects for Detector Building. Investing “more than a few hours” in designing and assembling this project, they landed in the top 10.
The club also tackled the event It’s About Time, which involved creating a device that could track time without the use of electronics.
Sophomore students Kai Johnson, Evelyn Hachmann and Mason Barnaby took on this project using a combination of running water, balance scales and mouse traps.
This year, the apparatus would have to give a signal after each of three consecutive intervals.
All three students had only joined the STEM Club a few weeks before the competition, and Kuennen praises their bravery in tackling this project, noting that it got the attention of other schools.
“Though their project fell subject to Murphy’s law during the competition, these upcoming leaders of the STEM Club learned much of the design process and expectations for future efforts,” Kuennen adds.
The club members competed in just 12 of the 23 possible events and found themselves just two spots from advancing to state.
That said, Kuennen and Kim Naegele, BVHS science teacher and club sponsor, are thrilled by the interest shown by the students, “the most they’ve brought to the competition in recent years.”
The STEM Club will continue to prepare for Science Olympiad events next year, and they hope to reach out and engage with members of the community who have STEM experiences they’d like to share.
In the meantime, the club plans to launch a high-altitude weather balloon in late April or early May.
