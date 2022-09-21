The town of Buena Vista once more held its BV Strong Community Dinner and filled all of Main Street east of the railroad tracks.
This community dinner, began as a memorial in 2013 and has since expanded into a way for the town to relax and celebrate a successful summer tourism season.
The dinner started at 5:30 p.m. and hosted close to 380 tables that stretched from Railroad Street past Court street.
“It’s great. A great community dinner. My family and I come every year,” participant Tanner O’Hara said.
Each table was catered to by a table head who assigned each person sitting at the table with bringing a different plate of food in a large potluck dinner. Each table was assigned a number and a fabric travel bag filled with trash bags to clean up after themselves.
Table hosts were responsible for bringing napkins silverware and plates while some even brought a smaller table to hold the food for the table.
“It’s going good, there’s a lot of planning that goes into something like this so I’m just appreciative of all the people that came out to plan and make it a nice event and a safe event,” police chief Dean Morgan said.
As the evening began to wrap up, volunteers with the BV Strong dinner and board members began to walk up and down the tables asking for donations to help fund the dinner, which has a budget of $13,000.
The dinner ended at 7 p.m. with several people helping to fold and put away the tables used during the dinner as well as collecting the trash from each table.
“I think it went wonderfully. You have to get so many people in a three-block area and not have any fights break out or anything go wrong,” BV Strong board member Amy Lively said.
