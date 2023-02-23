The Buena Vista school district will be hosting a work-based learning information session for Chaffee County businesses interested in partnering with BVHS students.
Attendees will learn more about connecting with and providing opportunities for students in the community.
Heather Rupska, president and CEO of the BV Chamber of Commerce, says that taking part in the internship program offers businesses the opportunity to give back to the community by engaging with local youth and sharing their expertise and knowledge.
“Getting a high school student into your business and sharing time to explain that particular business is invaluable to help a student decide what direction they may or may not want to go in,” Rupska said. “If that student stays in that field because one of our business owners offered their time and talent, that may just help with keeping that individual local and maybe even lead to a committed and excited full-time employee for that business in the future.”
Work-based learning encompasses a variety of strategies to offer learners experiential opportunities to explore potential careers. Guest speakers, field trips and short and long apprenticeships all develop industry relationships and learning opportunities inside and outside of the classroom.
This meeting is designed to connect students and businesses with the right experiences. To learn more about hosting an intern, contributing to classroom conversations or allowing students to visit work locations, interested businesses can attend the meeting or contact BVHS principal Liz Barnaby at lizb@bvschools.org
