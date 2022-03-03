The Buena Vista school district announced early Wednesday it will conduct a district-wide incident response drill sometime next week.
In a message addressed to BV schools families sent via text just after 8 a.m., Wednesday, district superintendent Lisa Yates informed the district it would participate in a collaborative effort with Buena Vista Police, first responders, personnel from BVCC and Chaffee County Emergency Management.
“In our district’s ongoing efforts to respond well to incidents in our school and community, we will conduct a training exercise in collaboration with our law enforcement …” Yates wrote. “We have invested in growing a strong partnership with our local agencies and are thankful for the leadership and service of our law enforcement and others in establishing protocols that reduce risk in our schools as well as developing protocols for responding to incidents when they do occur.
“Safety is a priority in our schools and it requires a well-established partnership with our law enforcement and community responders to be prepared,” she said.
To that end, BV schools will conduct a district-wide incident response drill with our community partners sometime during the week of March 7, the release stated, continuing: We will practice our protocols and in particular, our communication between the local emergency responders and our families.
We have been preparing for this drill for several months together. Our goal is for staff to practice their specific roles in a safety incident, for students to practice their response, for local law enforcement and responders to practice communication and response with the district, and for families to practice response to alerts and messaging.
The simulation will be at an unspecified time to allow us all to practice as if part of our daily routines. School scheduling, including dismissal, may be slightly disrupted during this drill. Again, this allows us all to practice our responses.
We will use the text and voice alert system to give information to families throughout the drill. This drill is primarily for the practice of district staff, students and families.
Our students will not be held in classrooms for long periods of time or be exposed to a practice simulation that includes law enforcement in full response gear in the buildings. There will not be loud noises and the simulation will be of a threat outside the building. We want to be able to practice without unneeded stress that an emergency situation can create.
There will likely be areas for improvement, including in our communication with families. Thank you for being a partner with us in this drill by adhering to the protocols and directions provided at the time of the drill. We will ask for family feedback in our debriefing.
If you have any questions, please reach out to your building principal or myself (lyates@bvschools.org).
You may also reach out to Chief Dean Morgan at BVPD (395-8654) or Officer Mitchell, our SRO (megan.mitchell@buenavistaco.gov).
