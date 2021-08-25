School openings in Buena Vista are still proceeding according to plan. Students’ first day of school is set for Thursday, Aug. 26.
Students are expected to bring masks, which are required on buses and will be implemented in school when risk of transmission is high, based on staff discretion.
“Please make sure your student has a mask with them at school at all times so it can be used in higher-risk situations. When masked in high-risk situations, it eliminates close contact identification by public health. And most importantly, if your child is sick, please stay home,” said superintendent Lisa Yates in her weekly newsletter to parents.
The letter also reiterated that per federal mandate, masks are required to be worn on buses. The high risk situations are described as “typically more than 15 minutes consecutively, less than 3 feet, and in low ventilated areas.”
Yates stepped away from Monday’s all-staff outdoor luau on Monday evening to host a brief Zoom meeting for the Monday Minute.
She said nothing in the school’s reopening plans had changed, and used the time to welcome two parents in the meeting who are sending new students to BV schools this year. The parents said they were very excited for their children to be joining the BV student body.
Later at the school board meeting, new teachers and staff introduced themselves to the school board. These included six teachers and paraprofessionals starting at Avery Parsons Elementary, a new metal shop teacher for BVHS, a school psychologist and two teachers at Chaffee County High School.
Abe Hachmann, chairman of BVHS’s Architectural Review Board, provided an update to the board on the school’s newly remodeled concessions stand, plans and grant funding for improvements to the industrial arts building, and concrete replacements.
“Everybody’s noticed the new concrete going in and out, cycling through. The original subcontractor for the project from 2 years ago ended up defaulting and we now have a new subcontractor that is doing all of the replacement of the sidewalks—all of the site concrete: curb and gutter, some of the paving even,” Hachmann said.
Other facilities project status updates included landscaping around the high school, lighting around the bus barn and the expected costs of potential asbestos abatement and demolition of the McGinnis gym.
Finally, in a follow-up on a discussion from the last meeting, the board determined that a resolution to propose changing representation to all at-large board members is not possible in this election cycle after all. The deadline passed in July. Board chair Suzette Hachmann said she had learned this after consulting with the attorney for the district.
Additionally, any adjustment of district boundary lines would be necessary only if populations have shifted significantly, based on census data. Redrawing district lines would cost between $3,500 and $5,000, said Yates.
