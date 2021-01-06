During winter break, the Buena Vista school district reported three known confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 connected with the schools.
The cases – 2 in Avery-Parsons Elementary and one in BV Middle School – were all contained in a single household, district superintendent Lisa Yates said Monday.
Classes return to school in person on Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.