UPDATE, 10 p.m.
In an update from around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the BV School District reported that the incident that caused the Secure response at schools today was no longer unresolved, and precautionary actions will be lifted.
"BV Schools will operate under regular conditions and on regular schedule on Thursday, 3/23," the update read.
UPDATE, 5:10 p.m.
As the district's email delivery system is not reliable at this time, administration continued communicating is through text and phone.
In another update just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the district thanked the community for their cooperation as BV Schools conducted a controlled release at the end of the school day.
"A controlled release is done to increase safety at dismissal when there is a potential incident outside of the school," the update read. "Law enforcement would not allow us to release students if the incident was active in our community. A controlled release allows us to release students to families with measured security."
The district recognized that controlled dismissal can be inconvenient and appreciates families working together with the district and law enforcement as precaution. Following is information about the event from BV Police Department:
"The Buena Vista Police Department received information from an outside law enforcement agency that prompted us to place the schools on a Secure status. This was done as a precautionary procedure," the BVPD said in a brief statement. "There was never a direct threat articulated at Buena Vista Schools. We will issue another press release once we have additional details."
UPDATE, 2:45 p.m
In an update around 2:45 p.m., BV Schools announced they will conduct "a CONTROLLED RELEASE out of an abundance of caution," meaning a student will only be released directly to the bus, their car if a student driver or to a parent. NO walkers or bike riders will be released.
The Boys and Girls Club will be in session. NO other after school activities will occur.
"If your child rides the bus from elementary to high school to walk home from there, you will need to pick up your child at the elementary school," the message said. "High school drivers will be escorted to their cars to drive home. Bus riders will be escorted to the bus. Please be patient as pick up will take longer.
The district will provide information through our local law enforcement this evening, and thanks every one for their cooperation in this precaution.
––
The Buena Vista School District sent out a notification early afternoon Wednesday, Mar. 22, that all schools were in a SECURE status.
The district sent the notice "due to a notification by law enforcement of possible police activity in the surrounding area.
"During Secure, all doors are locked and no one can leave or enter the building without police or district approval."
The notice said school will continue without interruption inside the building, and advised guardians to "not come to the school as (they) will not allow entry or dismissal."
The district will continue communication. The BV Police Department shared the same notice, adding that those with questions can call (719) 395-8654 with any questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.