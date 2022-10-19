The ninth BV HOPE (Helping Others Protecting Everyone) Walk for Freedom saw 45 participants gathered at Forest Square Park on Oct. 15.
Following BV HOPE director Beth Ritchie and her husband Joe, the group walked alongside U.S. Highway 24 and half of East Main Street before returning to the starting point.
The walk earned some car honks, mainly from those on the highway, and a few thanks from passersby, as well as a shout out from K’s Dairy Delite.
Before the walk, the participants were reminded of how important this event is in raising public awareness of human trafficking.
“So many people don’t think anything’s happening, and it is,” Ritchie said. “It is even in Chaffee County. We definitely have situations here and it’s hard to believe we’re not immune to this, but we’re not. But we can make a difference. If we just sit around and talk about what’s going on and how bad it is, nothing’s going to change. We can make a difference.”
Beth stated that hundreds of walks were taking place around the world that day, in over 50 countries. Colorado alone has increased from one to four walks. Beth thanked everyone for helping to make this happen.
Doug Martin joined his family in the walk for the first time this year. “It’s good to see people notice the signs and agree,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll get somebody to understand that this is still a bad issue, and people are fighting it.”
Debbie Martinez has been part of all but one of the walks since they started, and she is happy to participate for the victims represented by the walk who are unable to speak for themselves, including a girl Martinez had met who was nearly dragged into slavery by the person she was dating.
“I don’t think that people realize how many people are trapped in slavery of different forms,” she said. “I feel honored to be able to walk for these people and just try to bring awareness for those people and to hopefully help people understand what a major problem slavery is in our world, in our country and here in Chaffee County.”
Beth was pleased with the turnout and the calm, sunny weather, as well as the chance for the group to see so many people on their route.
“What is so encouraging is our town is supportive of fighting big issues like this,” she said. “We don’t just lie down and take it; we want to get involved and fight it. This kind of support shows that. It’s a great little town to live in.”
To increase awareness and participation in Chaffee County, a second annual Walk for Freedom was also held in Salida that day, starting at 1 p.m. Beth reported that 19 had registered for that event.
In addition to helping trafficked people get rescued, BV HOPE is working to help them return to normal lives by getting them into safe and restorative housing through Haven for Hope.
“So many people need to get out of that trafficking situation, but then what? A lot of those people have nowhere to go. They don’t have a job because they never learned a trade. They don’t have any savings because they were never allowed to keep money. They end up back on the street, homeless and re-trafficked again. That is why Haven for Hope is going to exist. Haven for Hope is going to be a home for trafficking survivors here in Chaffee County,” Beth explained.
So far, almost $100,000 has been saved in bank accounts for Haven for Hope which Beth said would cover almost a year’s worth of care for six rescued women; however, more is needed.
“We’re really looking for someone to give us a home or some land so that we can build a place and help these ladies survive and continue on with their lives,” Beth said.
