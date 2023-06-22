Guitar virtuoso Trace Bundy will return to Buena Vista in August for a concert on the Lawn in South Main.
Bundy is the son of Al Bundy, the namesake for the Lariat’s annual “The Real Al Bundy” nights. Al was a celebrated luthier who made guitars from “found” objects.
Bundy will play at the Lawn on Friday, Aug. 4. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show scheduled for 7 p.m.
General admission is $35. Kids 12 and under are free. The concert will be seated, with chairs provided.
Venue details can be found at https://southmainco.com/the-lawn-faqs
For any ADA requests, contact justine@surfhotel.com
