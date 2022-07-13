The Rooks Ranch, now known as the Rafter 26 Ranch, was established in 1877.
In 1920, John Fink and his wife Louisa moved to the ranch. John Fink Jr. and his wife Mary Schober moved to the ranch in 1932.
There was a two-story house on the ranch that they lived in. John and Mary Schober owned the ranch at this time and then sold it to Jim Berthod. Bill Rooks and his wife Elaine bought the ranch in 1962 from Jim Berthod.
The Rooks family including three sons, Deahl, Frank and Lee, moved to the ranch in the summer of 1963. Joe Shelly ran the ranch for them until they moved. Larry Dobbs also worked on the ranch for the Rooks.
The ranch west across the road from the Rooks ranch, was owned by the Perce Paddock family until purchased by the Rooks.
The Rooks’ family history includes ancestors who ranched in Texas in 1878. Lee and his wife Denise are the fifth generation of the ranching family.
The Rooks have a cow-calf ranching operation, they put up tons of alfalfa and native hay. They have survived droughts and wet years, hard winters and easy ones.
They have made many improvements over the years including a center pivot irrigation system, and tractors with heat and air conditioning.
They now have a conservation easement on the ranch with the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agriculture Land Trust.
On July 14, 2012, they celebrated Bill Rooks 85th birthday and 50 years on the ranch with a barbeque attended by 240 people.
