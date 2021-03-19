The Buena Vista Rotary Club has launched a new member campaign to bolster its roster. A prospective new member reception will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Elkhorn Pizza.
Club president Jeff Wahl said, “We need to continue to add new members so we can continue to support community projects like Dolly Parton Imagination Library, third-grade dictionaries, college scholarship and other community projects . I hope we have a good turnout of people to meet our Rotarians and learn what we are doing in BV.”
Call 816-591-0300 for additional information.
