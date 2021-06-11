This photo courtesy The Chaffee County Times is from a Buena Vista rodeo in the 1960s and shows a bull riding contestant.
The grandstands are the old ones, before being remodeled. Notice that there was corrugated tin on the grandstand in this photo.
The arena was rebuilt and much sturdier in later years.
Come to the Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo on June 12 and 13 at the historic Rodeo Grounds.
The rodeo starts Saturday with mutton busting at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday there will be Cowboy Church at 9 a.m. The rodeo starts at 12:30 p.m.
It is always a good family time for all.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
