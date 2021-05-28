This Heritage photo from 1939 was taken at the Rodeo Grounds in September. The rodeo was held Labor Day weekend for several years.
The three young people sitting on the fence are Sally Green, Nancy French and Warren Green, all dressed in their Western wear including cowboy hats.
The photo was donated from the Green family. Notice the bleachers with no roof, so no protection from sun or rain and the announcers stand in the background.
For many years there were horse races around the arena. There are photos of Indian dancers in this collection of photos, but I think they are young people dressed as Indians from Marquard’s boys camp in Chalk Creek.
Come to the Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo June 12-13.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
