Though the program isn’t widely known, Buena Vista’s Recreation Department granted 25 scholarships to 18 local kids this year, with 56 local businesses sponsoring the department and its scholarship fund.
“(We’re) trying to make sure everybody in the community who wants to participate has an opportunity to and they’re not limited by their financial situation,” said BV Rec director Shane Basford.
“Last year, in 2021, we gave out 12 scholarships, so this has definitely been one of our most successful years in giving out scholarships. We want to make sure our community is still able to participate in what we offer.”
This year’s scholarship recipients were all involved in the department’s youth sports programs including soccer, basketball, football, baseball and volleyball. However, the funds are available to participants of all ages and activities.
“(It’s for) adult rec sports, too,” Basford said. “We’re trying to grow our program offerings to offer more than just sports, but … we’re still in the process of doing that.”
There are also no requirements for the funds. Participants who apply will most likely receive their scholarships with “almost no questions asked.”
“You don’t have to give a lot of details about your personal situation, or why are you requesting this scholarship,” Basford said. “We have good contributions from businesses and we’re happy to get people into our programs.”
Each year they send invitations to local businesses, who can then sponsor the Rec Department.
The main use for those funds is scholarships, and Basford is seeking to making the scholarship availability more well-known.
“It’s been part of our offerings since I’ve been working here,” he said, “so definitely earlier than that… But I think we’re trying to publicize it a little more now, make people more aware of it. … It’s growing, but that’s all going to help.”
The department averages between 180 to 200 kids in its youth sports programs year to year, with new kids each season.
“I think young people are very, very grateful to utilize the program,” he said. “It’s been able to keep people’s kids participating in things that they wouldn’t normally be able to.”
Those interested in the scholarships available can visit www.buenavistarec.com and click on the “Scholarships” tab to find applications and more information.
Applications can be completed online or printed and brought in to the rec office at 715 E. Main Street.
Sponsorship applications for businesses can be found on the same page.
